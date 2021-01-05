OceanJet continues ‘mercy trips’ to Bohol











Amidst the pandemic, Ocean Jet continues its daily trip to and from Cebu and twice weekly to Dumaguete City.

These are all “mercy trips,” according to Gene Lastimado, operations manager of Ocean Jet during a phone interview with the Chronicle yesterday.

He said that with a boat capacity of 350 passengers, they’re getting an average of 15 pax in their Cebu and Dumaguete trips.

“It is purely for public service to bring LSIs and OFWs, as well as APOR to Bohol that we are having these daily trips, he said.

The fare is the same during the pre-Covid days, as he denied that the company is charging high this time.

The economy class is still P500 (without cargoes) and P800 (with cargoes). Business class remains P1,000, he said.

He confirmed that prior to the pandemic, one trip to Bohol is loaded with a minimum of 200 pax, mostly tourists passing through Cebu.

SuperCat which is the other company plying the Tagbilaran-Cebu route has not yet resumed its trips.

