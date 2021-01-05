Restoration of 2 Bohol lakes to create jobs for fisherfolk

Topic |  
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Restoration of 2 Bohol lakes to create jobs for fisherfolk

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Ewon Lake in Sevilla | BFAR File Photo

The efforts to restore two lakes in the province of Bohol have provided job opportunities for fisherfolk in two municipalities.

Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas on Monday said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) implemented the restoration of Ewon Lake in Barangay Ewon, Sevilla town and Canta-ub Lake in Barangay Canta-ub, Sierra Bullones town.

“The lake restoration project is under the Balik Sigla sa Ilog at Lawa (BASIL) program. The project aims to preserve the ecosystems and species biodiversity to increase fish population and benefit the community,” Gonzales said during the Laging Handa Network Briefing.

The project will also open job opportunities for the nearby fishing communities that rely on these inland waters for daily sustenance and livelihood. 

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Gonzales reported that BFAR-7 initiated cash for work program for the townsfolk that were tapped to catch invasive fishes, particularly the janitor fish, in these lakes. 

Members of fisherfolk associations are currently managing the lakes — the Kapunungan sa mga Mag-uuma ug Mangingisda sa Ewon for Ewon Lake and the Canta-ub Visayan Eskaya Farmers Association for Canta-ub Lake. 

Gonzales explained that part of the BASIL program is to retrieve all invasive species sighted in the identified freshwater areas since these are considered pests.

To note, invasive alien species are organisms that are either accidentally or intentionally introduced in areas outside of their natural habitat that may be a threat to the native ecosystem and biodiversity, causing an adverse impact to people’s health, economy, and culture. 

“Prior to the retrieval of invasive fishes, BFAR-7 facilitated a capacity building training for the members of the fisherfolk associations to guide them on how they could fully maximize the resources of the lakes and how they could help conserve their natural bounty,” Gonzales said. 

BFAR-7’s Clarin Freshwater Fish Farm in Clarin, Bohol provided for the stocking of several common carp fingerlings for the lake. (PNA)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Avoid buying pork products from online sellers outside Bohol, says Capitol exec

The Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) has warned the public to refrain from ordering pork products from outside the province amid…

Bohol waterless areas get small farm reservoirs

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The problems of some municipalities in the…

Chief agriculturist assures enough food supply for Bohol

The Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) assured Wednesday that there is enough food supply particularly rice for the entire…

Bohol prepares for Ubi Fest ’21 amid pandemic

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Provincial Government…

Bohol eyes supplying hogs, pork to ASF-stricken Luzon

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. With the whole swine industry of Luzon…

Flooded rice lands will not affect harvest: OPA

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply