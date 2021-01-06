Tourist arrivals to remain low, says Bohol tourism exec











The efforts to bring back tourists to this top island destination will remain to be a dream amidst the pandemic.

“I do not expect dramatic changes considering that there is concern with new strain and the vaccine is not yet officially available, says lawyer Lucas Nunag, chairman of the Prov’l Tourism Council (PTC) yesterday afternoon.

He told the Chronicle that with strict health protocols still being implemented including the 5 to 14 days of quarantine, depending on the accepting local government units, “we can not expect tourists to come for a vacation in the province.”

During the New Year’s Day celebration, some resorts enjoyed higher booking with the six-day long holiday break from Dec. 30 to Jan 3.

Hope Uy of South Palm Resort reported 70 out of 90 rooms occupied during the holiday break with 20 rooms from outside Bohol while the 50 rooms were occupied by locals.

The same ratio of 70% locals and 20% domestic tourists from other resorts like Bellevue Resort, Bluewater Resort, Mithi Resort and the latest Modala Resort.

Joan Pinat of the Bohol Tourism Office reported that only 393 tourists booked at the various resorts from Dec. 15 to 31.

For his part, Reginald Ong, president of the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) said the business sector submitted October its position paper to the provincial government seeking relaxed health protocol with the objective to slowly bring back the economic activities here.

However, the businessmen’s proposal was thrown out by Gov. Art Yap to the town mayors to decide. This is the reason why health protocols vary from one town to the other especially on the number of days an OFW or LSIs will be quarantined.

