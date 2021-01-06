Tourist arrivals to remain low, says Bohol tourism exec

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Tourist arrivals to remain low, says Bohol tourism exec

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The efforts to bring back tourists to this top island destination will remain to be a dream amidst the pandemic.

“I do not expect dramatic changes  considering that there is concern with new strain  and the vaccine is not yet officially available, says lawyer Lucas Nunag, chairman of the Prov’l Tourism Council (PTC) yesterday afternoon.

He told the Chronicle that with strict health protocols still being implemented including the 5 to 14 days of quarantine, depending on the accepting local government units, “we can not expect tourists to come for a vacation in the province.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

During the New Year’s Day celebration, some resorts enjoyed higher booking with the six-day long holiday break from Dec. 30 to Jan 3.

Hope Uy of  South Palm Resort reported 70 out of 90 rooms occupied during the holiday break with 20 rooms from outside Bohol while the 50 rooms were occupied by locals.

The same ratio of 70% locals and 20% domestic tourists from other resorts like Bellevue Resort, Bluewater Resort, Mithi Resort and the latest Modala Resort.

Joan Pinat of the Bohol Tourism Office reported that only 393 tourists booked at the various resorts from Dec. 15 to 31.

For his part, Reginald Ong, president of the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) said the business sector submitted October its position paper to the provincial government seeking relaxed health protocol with the objective to slowly bring back the economic activities here.

However, the businessmen’s proposal was thrown out by Gov. Art Yap to the town mayors to decide.  This is the reason why health protocols vary from one town to the other especially on the number of days an OFW or LSIs will be quarantined.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

OceanJet continues ‘mercy trips’ to Bohol

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Amidst the pandemic, Ocean Jet continues its…

Dagohoy town to get new gymnasium

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. DAGOHOY town will finally get its…

BCCI seeks to raise P10M vaccine fund for workers

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. How much does one need to spend…

Bohol wins digital, health governance awards at pandemic

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Capitol has again proven its innovative capacities…

6 Bohol health workers test positive for COVID-19

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The real risk braved by medical frontliners…

PNP: no report yet on Panglao Halloween party

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), which…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply