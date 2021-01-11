41 Bohol towns remain COVID-free











There are no more active COVID-19 cases in 41 of Bohol’s 47 towns as of Monday.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force, only Tagblaran City and the towns of Dauis, Candijay, Alburquerque, Panglao, Ubay and San Miguel have active COVID-19 cases.

Lopez said that 14 COVID-19 cases remained active across the island. Five of these cases were local transmissions.

The rest of the cases at nine were identified as locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos and authorized personnel outside of residence.

He said that with the development, Bohol remained to be a “low-risk” province in terms of the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Lopez attributed the slowdown in the transmission of the virus to the public’s compliance with health safety measures.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Bohol, labina na g’yud ang atong mga frontliners, ang mga nagduma sa atong tagsa-tagsa ka lungsod ug syudad sa gipakita nato na suporta ug pag sanong sa mga protoco,” he said.

Since February, Bohol has recorded 817 active COVID-19 cases.

Some 785 have recovered while 18, most of them with comorbidities, have succumbed to complications caused by the disease.

In December, the number of active COVID-19 cases reached a height of 154.

All of the province’s 47 towns and Tagbilaran City have recorded at least one COVID-19 infection since the pandemic erupted in early 2020. (A. Doydora)