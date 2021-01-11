41 Bohol towns remain COVID-free

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

41 Bohol towns remain COVID-free

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

There are no more active COVID-19 cases in 41 of Bohol’s 47 towns as of Monday.

According to Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force, only Tagblaran City and the towns of Dauis, Candijay, Alburquerque, Panglao, Ubay and San Miguel have active COVID-19 cases.

Lopez said that 14 COVID-19 cases remained active across the island. Five of these cases were local transmissions.

The rest of the cases at nine were identified as locally stranded individuals, returning overseas Filipinos and authorized personnel outside of residence.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He said that with the development, Bohol remained to be a “low-risk” province in terms of the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Lopez attributed the slowdown in the transmission of the virus to the public’s compliance with health safety measures.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Bohol, labina na g’yud ang atong mga frontliners, ang mga nagduma sa atong tagsa-tagsa ka lungsod ug syudad sa gipakita nato na suporta ug pag sanong sa mga protoco,” he said.

Since February, Bohol has recorded 817 active COVID-19 cases.

Some 785 have recovered while 18, most of them with comorbidities, have succumbed to complications caused by the disease.

In December, the number of active COVID-19 cases reached a height of 154.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

All of the province’s 47 towns and Tagbilaran City have recorded at least one COVID-19 infection since the pandemic erupted in early 2020. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Tagbilaran yet to thresh out details for its planned free COVID-19 vaccination

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) still has a long way to go in its procurement of COVID-19 vaccines…

Tagbilaran allotted P10 million for free COVID-19 vaccine for residents

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) has allotted P10 million for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, joining several cities…

5 PPA employees caught entering Bohol with incomplete documents

Five employees of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) Bohol were caught entering the province from Cebu City without complete travel…

Candijay records 1st COVID-19 death; Bohol’s virus fatalities now at 17

The municipality of Candijay has recorded its first COVID-19 death, raising the total number of fatalities due to the disease…

Active local transmission cases in Bohol down to 1

Only one COVID-19 case which has been identified as local transmitted remains in Bohol as the year draws to a…

Zero firecracker-related incidents so far –Bohol PNP

The Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said that no firecracker-related injuries have been reported so far this Christmas season in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply