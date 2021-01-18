Capitol waterworks loan for towns optional, says Yap











The towns intended to be the beneficiaries of the Capitol initiated multi-million loan for waterworks projects will never be forced to avail of the loan.

This was the categorical statement issued by Gov. Art Yap after at least five of the beneficiaries already issued their categorical statements that they will not avail of the loan prepared by the provincial government.

These are the towns of Ubay, Getfae, Bien Unido, Antequera and Anda.

There are 18 towns originally intended to take part of the P1-billion loan with the Development Bank of the Phils (DBP).

“At least they know that the provincial government initiated this help in facilitating their loan for the much needed waterworks projects in their respective municipalities,” Yap stressed.

Seven of the 18 towns are still consulting their respective Sangguniang Bayans on whether it will be practical to avail of the loan through the provincial government.

The towns are Talibon, Mabini, Buenavista, Alicia, Garcia Hernandez and Sierra-Billones.

Meanwhile, confirmed to avail of the loan are the towns of San Miguel, Duero and Trinidad.

The three remaining towns of Valencia, Guindulman and Carmen did not issue any categorical statement regarding the Capitol initiated loan.

