TWG assures observance of health protocols during Bohol Ubi Fest ‘21

The Provincial Technical Working Group (PTWG) on Ubi Festival ’21 in the New Norm assured the public that strict implementation of the basic protocols is a must in conducting the festival slated on January 25 to February 24, 2021, at the Old City Airport, Tagbilaran City to avoid the possible spread of coronavirus.

This was stressed by Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Larry M. Pamugas who led the PTWG in conducting the three preparatory meetings.

Dr. Pamugas said that Gov. Art C. Yap has directed the PTWG to draw measures ensuring the conduct of the Ubi Festival in the New Norm to avoid affliction of the dreaded disease.

Pamugas disclosed that part of the measure they have drawn is the holding of the fest at the Old City Airport where social distancing can be properly observed considering its wide area.

In fact, he said that the distance between exhibitor booths is 10 meters while two meters for the table with barriers for the sellers and buyers.

He said that the wearing of a facemask is a must and upon entering the venue, guests should undergo a temperature check, hand washing with alcohol, foot bath before filling up log sheets for contact tracing.

Inside the venue, he clarified that they will follow the 50 percent allowable capacity wherein the members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Provincial Security Force (PSF) would help in controlling the number of people from getting inside.

The month-long festival carries the theme “Pagpananum ug Ubi Napuslan, Kagutom nga Dala sa COVID-19 Nabatukan” will kick off with a motorcade on January 25, 2021, 1 p.m. from the Capitol Grounds – New Capitol Site Road – Hangos Street – J.A. Clarin St. – City Hall Grounds – Calceta Street – J.A. Clarin St. – CPG Avenue – City Airport Road/ Benigno Aquino Road down to the Old City Airport for the formal opening of the program.

In the opening program, Gov. Yap will lead in the giving of messages and the opening of exhibits.

SLATED CONTESTS

Aside from the usual activities of selling Ubi products and other agri-commodities, ornamental and flowering plants (plantitos/plantitas), the Ubi Festival in the New Norm will be savored with different contests such as the highest volume of Ubi display, Pinaka of different Ubi varieties, outstanding Ubi growers, cooked Ubi Eating, Ubi Tabirak eating, Motorcade and literary musical contests (Bugno sa Rondalla, Ubi Balitaw, Del Horest and Sarah Geronimo voices alike.

Other activities to highlight the festival are the nightly entertainment, food fair, techno fora, Ubi cook off, arnis demo and Zumba.

Esmeraldo Maligsa, Bohol Ubi Growers Association (BUGA) president said that they have enough supply of Ubi tubers to be sold at the festival of which the Ubi Kinampay can be bought at P90 per kilo and P70 for other varieties.

Maligsa said that BUGA which has more than 100 members and other Boholano Ubi growers have experienced a good harvest this season.

The Ubi Festival has been institutionalized through an ordinance in the province aimed to recognize and award farmers who have been helping the provincial government to expand and sustain the Ubi industry in Bohol. (Atoy Cosap)

