Loboc River cruise resumes on weekends

Topic |  
January 24, 2021
January 24, 2021

Loboc River cruise resumes on weekends

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The popular Loboc River cruise resumed initial operations yesterday to the delight of its workers who have been jobless for more than eight months.

Only two floating restos will accept dinners on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. Due to social distancing, each resto will accommodate 25 diners only.

The floating restaurants offer special prices for locals at P800 for a buffet lunch including “new normal” river cruising.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Loboc River Cruise also caters to travel bubbles on exclusive cruises  separate from the locals.

Taking turns in the weekend cruise are Amore Cruise, Long River Floating Resto, Loboc River Floating Restaurant and the River Watch Resto.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol is Visayas’ 6th richest province

Bohol has emerged as the sixth wealthiest province in the Visayas for the fourth straight year. The province has total…

SP to verify claims of Tagbilaran fuel retailers

The Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) of Tagbilaran City will be verifying the claims of local fuel distributors that oil firms, particularly…

AirAsia offers P1 fare for flights to Bohol, other destinations

AirAsia Philippines is offering flights to Bohol and other destinations for as low P1 as part of its efforts to…

Tagbilaran Council recommends for DITO to pay fee, penalty ‘immediately’

The Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) of Tagbilaran City has recommended for the country’s new third telco player DITO Telecommunity Corp. to…

Fear factor, health protocol preventing tourists from visiting Bohol, stakeholders say

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The much publicized reopening of Bohol to…

‘Illegal’ quarry ops in Loboc shut down by Capitol

A composite team comprised of Capitol authorities and the police on Thursday shut down an alleged illegal quarry operation in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply