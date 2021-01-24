Loboc River cruise resumes on weekends











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The popular Loboc River cruise resumed initial operations yesterday to the delight of its workers who have been jobless for more than eight months.

Only two floating restos will accept dinners on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. Due to social distancing, each resto will accommodate 25 diners only.

The floating restaurants offer special prices for locals at P800 for a buffet lunch including “new normal” river cruising.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Loboc River Cruise also caters to travel bubbles on exclusive cruises separate from the locals.

Taking turns in the weekend cruise are Amore Cruise, Long River Floating Resto, Loboc River Floating Restaurant and the River Watch Resto.

