Ex-BM Jumamoy eyes congressional seat in 2nd District

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Tutor, Aumentado, Lim, Jumamoy

Former Provincial Board member Jaja Jumamoy who has been rumored to run for the second district’s congressional seat has confirmed in a brief text message to the Chronicle that she is eyeing the post.

“I am considering it,” said Jumamoy on Friday.

Jumamoy who is a pilot for budget carrier AirAsia Philippines will reportedly run under the slate of Gov. Art Yap.

Should Jumamoy pursue the congressional run, she is likely to face Vanessa Aumentado, wife of incumbent second district Rep. Aris Aumentado who is on his last term.

Vanessa has yet to announce her congressional bid but is already widely rumored to run for Congress.

She has recently been seen more in public activities in her husband’s district.

The second district is a longtime bailiwick of the Aumentados with Aris holding the district’s congressional post since 2013.

From 1992 to 2001, the seat was held by his father, the late Erico Aumentado. Erico also held the post from 2010 until his death in 2012.

Jumamoy, on the other hand, was a Provincial Board member from 2013 to 2016.

She is the daughter of Inabanga Mayor Roygie Jumamoy.

Meanwhile, last-term Valencia Mayor Kat Lim confirmed on Thursday that she will run for Congress through the third district.

Lim will reportedly also run under Yap’s banner.

She will be facing incumbent third district Rep. Alexie Tutor who is on her first term if she opts to run for reelection. (rt)

