February 6, 2021
BM Balite to run for vice governor

Provincial Board (PB) Member Dionisio Victor Balite on Saturday announced that he will run for vice governor placing himself on a collision course with Vice Governor Rene Relampagos who is expected to vie for reelection.

Balite told the Chronicle that his decision is “final” and was made after he consulted his family headed by its patriarch Dionisio Balite, the province’s immediate former vice governor.

“Mao man nay amoa na bisan pag ako maoy mo decision pero way decision sa pamilya, di g’yud na puydi so karon na mao nay decision sa pamilya, ma butang nato na final na,” he said.

Balite, who is the senior PB member after garnering the most votes among his colleagues during the 2019 polls, is still on his second term as provincial lawmaker.

According to Balite, his running mate will be Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado.

However, Aumentado who is on his last term has yet to announce his political plans for 2022.

“Mao nana among sabot-sabot pero sa pagkakaron di pud ko kasulti sa iyang side, maghuwat lang ta niya,” said Balite.

Both Aumentado and Balite belong to the Nationalist People’s Coalition.

Meanwhile, Gov. Art Yap confirmed during a virtual press conference on Friday that he and Relampagos will seek reelection.

Both of the province’s top leaders are on their first terms. (with a report from Rey Tutas)

