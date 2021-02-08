Boholana OFW dies of COVID-19 in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
43 mins ago
43 mins ago

Boholana OFW dies of COVID-19 in Tagbilaran

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who had recently arrived in the province has died due to health complications caused by COVID-19.

Dr. Yul Lopez said that the 43-year-old woman died while admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City.

Lopez said the woman is the 19th COVID-19 fatality in Bohol.

According to Dr. Erwin Managaytay of the Alicia Municipal Health Office, the woman who was a resident of the town died on February 1.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She arrived from Jordan via Manila on January 27 and immediately underwent quarantine at a government facility in Barangay La Hacienda, Alicia where she experienced difficulty in breathing.

She asked to be taken to a hospital and revealed to health authorities that she was suffering from a heart condition.

“While ga quarantine siya, naa may mga barangay health worker na nagmonitor, iyang giingnan na galisod siya og ginhawa gusto siya magpadala na og hospital mao to atong gipadad-an dayon og ambulansya,” said Managaytay.

The woman died on her second day of admission at the GCGMH.

Health authorities conducted a post-mortem swab on the patient and results which were released on February 2 indicated that she was positive for COVID-19.

According to Managaytay, the woman likely contracted the disease while in Jordan or while traveling from the Middle Eastern country to the Philippines.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Meanwhile, the OFW’s son who accompanied her when she was rushed to the hospital tested negative for the disease but was required to undergo quarantine. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Abu Sayyaf leader who masterminded Bohol attack killed in Zambo raid

An Abu Sayyaf sub-commander who had links to the Islamic State (ISIS) and was allegedly one of the masterminds in…

Capitol closed for disinfection after 6 employees test positive for COVID-19

The Bohol Capitol in Tagbilaran City will be closed today for disinfection after six employees working at the province’s seat…

Duterte names 3 Bohol barangay captains suspended over SAP anomalies

Three Bohol barangay captains were named by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday as among the village officials slapped with a…

Tagbilaran finalizing talks with UK’s AstraZeneca

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) and AstraZeneca are set to sign in the “next few days” an agreement…

41 of 47 Bohol towns remain COVID-free

There were no more active COVID-19 cases in 41 of Bohol’s 47 towns as of Monday, based on data from…

Lawmakers dig deeper on high gas prices

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. City lawmakers will dig deeper to know…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply