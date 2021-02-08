Boholana OFW dies of COVID-19 in Tagbilaran











An overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who had recently arrived in the province has died due to health complications caused by COVID-19.

Dr. Yul Lopez said that the 43-year-old woman died while admitted at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City.

Lopez said the woman is the 19th COVID-19 fatality in Bohol.

According to Dr. Erwin Managaytay of the Alicia Municipal Health Office, the woman who was a resident of the town died on February 1.

She arrived from Jordan via Manila on January 27 and immediately underwent quarantine at a government facility in Barangay La Hacienda, Alicia where she experienced difficulty in breathing.

She asked to be taken to a hospital and revealed to health authorities that she was suffering from a heart condition.

“While ga quarantine siya, naa may mga barangay health worker na nagmonitor, iyang giingnan na galisod siya og ginhawa gusto siya magpadala na og hospital mao to atong gipadad-an dayon og ambulansya,” said Managaytay.

The woman died on her second day of admission at the GCGMH.

Health authorities conducted a post-mortem swab on the patient and results which were released on February 2 indicated that she was positive for COVID-19.

According to Managaytay, the woman likely contracted the disease while in Jordan or while traveling from the Middle Eastern country to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the OFW’s son who accompanied her when she was rushed to the hospital tested negative for the disease but was required to undergo quarantine. (A. Doydora)