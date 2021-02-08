Dauis PNP chief relieved from post after breaking health protocol













LOCK DOWN. The PNP headquarters of Dauis town remains on lockdown after nine of its occupants were tested positive of Coronavirus. (Rey Tutas)

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The chief of police in Dauis town was immediately relieved from his post after he glaringly broke health protocol amidst the pandemic.

Police Lt. Bonifacio Tañola was ordered to vacate his post after he reportedly went straight to the Dauis police headquarters upon arrival from Cebu last week.

The order came from PNP Prov’l Director Joselito Clarito.

ADVERTISEMENT

This immediate action against the police chief came in contrast to what happened to Panglao Mayor Nila Montero who figured in the same protocol violation when she failed to go straight to a quarantine facility upon her arrival from Cebu City. Montero’s case dragged on for almost two months amidst public criticism before the filing of a formal complaint against the mayor.

The violation of the health protocol caught the attention of police and health authorities after his presence at the headquarters was traced as the source of local transmission of the virus with other nine members of the Dauis PNP.

Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo expressed dismay on what happened to the town police chief whom she described as “outstanding” especially in his performance in the fight against drugs.

“Tañola reported back to the headquarters wanting to implement another drug bust campaign that day he arrived from Cebu,” the mayor said, forgetting the basic protocol to go on self quarantine upon entry in the province.

“That was how zealous he was to his duty,” Mayor Sumaylo said.

However, there is no excuse when one violates the basic health protocol, she stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police chief is still to complete his 14-day quarantine thus the order for him to report to Camp Dagohoy could not yet be complied, the mayor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director Clarito assigned Police Major Gerald Luna to be the acting PNP chief in Dauis town.

Nine other cops were found positive of Covid-19 virus after getting contact with their police chief who just arrived from Cebu.

Since nine other cops have to go on self-quarantine, Camp Dagohoy deployed 10 policemen to the town while additional deployment is expected anytime today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policemen who got the virus are residents of Catarman, Biking and Poblacion.

The newly completed Dauis PNP headquarters was locked down since last Thursday.

