Virus resurges in Bohol with 71 new cases in a week











The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol has resurged with 70 new cases in a span of just one week raising the total number of ongoing infections to 112 as of Tuesday night.

The increase marked a whopping 173-percent increase from the 41 active infections on Tuesday last week.

Data issued by the Capitol on Tuesday showed that 78 percent or 88 of the total cases were local transmission cases or infections in persons with no travel history.

The rest of the cases at 24 involved locally stranded individuals (LSI), authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) and overseas Filipino workers (OFW).

ADVERTISEMENT

The same data indicated that most local transmission cases were recorded in Dauis town with 47 cases.

Ubay followed with 19 cases and Tagbilaran City with 12 cases.

On January 14, 2021, the number of active COVID-19 infections in the province dropped to a single digit at seven cases for the first time since mid-June, 2020.

However, the figure has been steadily rising since then.

Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez had earlier reminded the public that the local transmission of the virus persisted.

He urged the public to continue observing health safety measures such as the wearing of facemasks and observing physical distancing amid reports of residents already being negligent and flouting protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is an indication of the presence of the virus in our communities mao na kanunay to mapahinumdum sa pagbaton sa health protocols,” the health official said.