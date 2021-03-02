DA-7 turns over P1.41-M irrigation project to Bohol farmers











The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) has turned over a P1.41-million irrigation system to the Can-olin Farmers Association in Candijay.

DA-7 regional executive director Salvador Diputado said the Can-olin Spring Development Project is in line with the call of Agriculture Secretary William Dar to increase farm production through a better irrigation system.

The irrigation project is expected to serve a total of 15 hectares of rice land within the area.

In a media statement Saturday, the DA official noted the agency will continue to provide more projects in the region, with the continued support of the local government units here and Congress.

He assured the DA will continue to provide seeds, fertilizers, and equipment to the farmers as part of the various interventions from the different banner programs of the agency.

The Can-olin project’s certificate of turnover was received by Isauro Olaco, the president of the farmers association.

According to the association, the new irrigation system will greatly help the farmers in the municipality to increase their yield.

Apart from this project, DA-7 said it has also turned over the PHP3.5 million Bayong Diversion Dam to the Bayong Small Farmer Irrigators Association in Guindulman town, Bohol. (PNA)