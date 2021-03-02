SP allows Bohol gov’t to open virgin coconut oil facility

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Vice Gov. Rene Lopez Relampagos and the Honorable Members of the SangguniangPanlalawigan of Bohol passed on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, a resolution authorizing Gov. Arthur C. Yap to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) and the Municipal Local Government Unit of Balilihan for the implementation and establishment of the Virgin Coconut Oil Project in Balilihan.

The agreement stipulates that PCA will allocate and transfer the amount of P17M to the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) for the procurement of the equipment and construction of the facility to house the said Virgin Coconut Oil facility. On its part, the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) will see to it that the fund is utilized properly in accordance with the plan. In addition, the Municipality of Balilihan will undertake to allow the exclusive use of its land as project site.

According to Dr. Larry Pamugas, the Regional Director of PCA has called and informed their office thatPCA has a budget allocation of P17M for the establishment of the virgin coconut oil facility in the province and they are asking for a Memorandum of Agreement to execute the said project.

Accordingly, PCA is currently implementing the Convergence in the Coconut Farming Communities Towards Sustainable Rural Enterprising which tends to empower the coconut farming communities and transform them into enterprising communities, create jobs and increase income.

Meanwhile, Vice Gov. Relampagos is in full support of this project of the Provincial Government of Bohol. VG Relampagos is optimistic that this cooperation project between the PGBh and the PCA will be realized in order to help the coconut industry in the province and support the livelihood of the coconut farmers. VG Relampagos added that with the establishment of the Virgin Coconut Oil facility, the province is looking forward to having a competitive and sustainable coconut industry in the province.

Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture, Board Member Ricky U. Masamayor is most happy that this project is coming into reality since Bohol is a major supplier of coconut products. And with this project, the province will have its own processing facility to produce more coconut products helping the coconut farmers and Bohol’s economy as a whole.

