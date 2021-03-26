50-hectare Corn Model Farm in Garcia Hernandez launched











The DA 7 inaugurates the 50-hectare Corn Model Farm in Garcia Hernandez on Tuesday. | Photo: via Rep. Tutor

The Department of Agriculture (DA) inaugurated the 50-hectare Corn Model Farm in Garcia Hernandez as part of the agency’s drive to promote the farming of the hybrid corn variety for better yield.

DA 7 director Salvador Diputado led the inauguration with Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor and Mayor Tita Baja in Barangay Datag on Tuesday.

The DA turned over an initial P-400,000 fund and hybrid corn seeds to farmer associations.

According to Diputado, the hybrid corn could be resistant to some forms of crop disease and typically offers higher yields.

“Mao man g’yud niy program sa DA kining atong gamiton na mais kining g’yung hybrid. Gawas na mosukol sa sakit, daghan pa g’yud og abot. Kay kana atong mga traditional na mais prone kaayo na siya sa full armyworm,” said Diputado.

The DA also donated equipment and fertilizers to the farmer groups.

Diputado noted that hybrid corn may also be used as feeds for hogs which would be crucial in the as the region embarks on its swine repopulation program.

Having a local source of feeds would enable Bohol to no longer depend on supplies from other provinces.

“Og gusto ta og duna tay nindot na gidaghanon sa baboy, usa sa hilanglan duna tay kaugalingon na feeds,” he said. “Ang supply nato karon gikan man sa Iloilo ug ubang lugar sa Visayas na wa pay ASF, pero og pananglit na naa na pud silay ASF didto, dili na ta makakuha pud.”

According to Diputado, the DA will be allocating an additional budget for the sprawling farm in Barangay Datag once a formal request from the village is submitted to the agency.

The DA has established several corn model farms across the province in a bid to boost livelihood of farmers through hybrid corn farming. (R. Tutas)