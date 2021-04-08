Bellevue starts regular COVID-19 testing of employees











The Bellevue Resort in Panglao has launched regular COVID-19 testing of its employees as part of efforts to maintain a safe environment at the five-star resort and in support of the government’s thrust to curb the spread of the disease.

In a statement, the Bellevue said that it started to conduct free rapid antigen testing on all of its employees under the supervision of the Provincial Health Office and healthcare workers last month.

“The resort conducted its mass testing for employees with company trained health professional and Provincial Health Officer supervised the entire process to ensure that the samples are processed properly and the results are interpreted correctly,” the resort said.

“The Bellevue Resort employees are delighted to receive clearance certificates with negative results proving they are all safe and healthy,” it added.

According to Al Ladaga, the resort’s marketing and communications officer, they have taken extra precautions to keep the resort safe for both its employees and guests.

Ladaga said that employees are required to stay at the resort for their entire 14-day work cycle.

They are tested onsite before starting their work period.

“The Bellevue Resort perseveres to take care and extend support to its employees – providing them free accommodations and full board meals in the resort for the duration of their work roster,” he added.

The resort’s outsourced maintenance and pest control partners are also required to undergo the same testing.

Meanwhile, the Bellevue Group has started efforts to procure COVID-19 vaccines for the inoculation of its employees.

“The Bellevue Group also invest and diligently working to rollout vaccines to all their employees as a safe and most effective way to prevent disease and save lives – this is to ensure its employees remain protected and the people around them,” the resort said.