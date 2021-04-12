Active COVID-19 infections in Tagbilaran breach 100 mark; all local cases

Topic |  
22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Active COVID-19 infections in Tagbilaran breach 100 mark; all local cases

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran City, for the first time, breached the 100 mark with 40 new locally transmitted infections recorded on Monday morning.

A bulletin from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) issued at 8 a.m. on Monday showed that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol’s capital city was at 102, the highest number of ongoing infections recorded by a single locality in the entire province.

All active cases in the city were local transmissions.

The BIATF recorded new infections affecting 37 residents and three healthcare workers in Tagbilaran City.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The new cases added to the previously reported cases involving 55 residents and seven healthcare workers.

Based on the same data from the BIATF, there were 265 ongoing infections in the entire province of Bohol.

Some 253 of the active cases were identified as locally transmitted infections while 12 cases involved persons who recently arrived in the province.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Solar energy firm falls short in power plant bid

The quest for an independent power plant in Bohol faltered anew after the Joint Third Party Bids and Awards Committee…

BMS calls for continued vigilance, with or without coronavirus variant

The public should remain vigilant against COVID-19 with or without the presence of a variant of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus…

Capitol loan for water dev’t not tackled by Pilar SB; PPP approved instead

Vice Mayor Eugenio Datahan II of Pilar on Wednesday clarified that the town’s Sangguniang Bayan (SB) has not authorized the…

Yap faces graft complaint before Ombudsman

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. EDITING AND PROOFREADING WAS DONE BY BC’S…

More contagious coronavirus mutation detected in Bohol: BIATF

A mutation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, that is linked to increased transmissibility has been detected in the…

Montero ‘forgives,’ praises protocol-violating Panglao resort

The embattled Amanzara Resort which has drawn heavy flak from the public for organizing a series of parties last week…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply