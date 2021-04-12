Active COVID-19 infections in Tagbilaran breach 100 mark; all local cases











The number of active COVID-19 cases in Tagbilaran City, for the first time, breached the 100 mark with 40 new locally transmitted infections recorded on Monday morning.

A bulletin from the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) issued at 8 a.m. on Monday showed that the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Bohol’s capital city was at 102, the highest number of ongoing infections recorded by a single locality in the entire province.

All active cases in the city were local transmissions.

The BIATF recorded new infections affecting 37 residents and three healthcare workers in Tagbilaran City.

The new cases added to the previously reported cases involving 55 residents and seven healthcare workers.

Based on the same data from the BIATF, there were 265 ongoing infections in the entire province of Bohol.

Some 253 of the active cases were identified as locally transmitted infections while 12 cases involved persons who recently arrived in the province.