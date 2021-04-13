Balite not backing out in vice-gubernatorial bid

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Balite not backing out in vice-gubernatorial bid

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Provincial Board Member Dionisio Balite and Vice Governor Rene Relampagos

Board Member Dionisio Balite on Monday denied rumors that he is backing out from his previously announced vice-gubernatorial bid.

“Wa nay atrasay,” said Balite, who confirmed on February that he is eyeing the second highest government post of the province.

Balite is expected to go up against first-term Vice Governor Rene Relampagos who earlier announced his reelection bid.

According to Balite, he heard of rumors that he has cancelled his plans to run for higher office through his supporters and those close to him.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Wa man ko moingon na mo atras ko kay pagkatinuod wa pa man pud mo file, kay wa pay filing. Pero padayon lang gihapon ta, pakita sa mga katawhan,” he added.

Balite said that he will continue to make rounds in the province as part of his job, noting that his presence in other districts is not necessarily politicking.

He said that as a provincial legislator he can still serve residents outside the third district, which he represents.

“Kinig atong pagka board member man gud basin sayop ang notion sa mga katawhan na tungod kay taga third district ko didto ra pud ko mangalagad. Kung mohimo ta og balaodnon, entire Bohol man ang gisilbihan mao ng pwede ra to mo bisita sa first ug second district,” he said.

Meanwhile, the second-term legislator also announced that his brother Neil will be running for a seat in the PB in the 2022 polls.

His father, former vice governor Dionisio Balite will seek election as the mayor of Valencia whose incumbent mayor, Kat Lim, is on her third and final term.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Lim earlier announced her bid to run for a seat in Congress through the third district. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Three-way fight for Tagbilaran mayor emerging

A three-way mayoral battle looms in Tagbilaran City for the 2022 elections. According to last-term Councilor Vicente Polinar, he is…

Evasco meeting with local officials awaited

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco arrived…

Allegations ‘politically motivated,’ says Yap

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Battered by accusations from critics and political…

Baba-Toto unity hangs in balance as both camps open talks for 2022 polls

The camps of Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap and Vice Mayor Toto Veloso have started discussions in a bid to…

Gov. Yap to resign if Baclayon mansion ownership proven

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Gov. Arthur Yap has dared his detractors…

BM Balite to run for vice governor

Provincial Board (PB) Member Dionisio Victor Balite on Saturday announced that he will run for vice governor placing himself on…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply