Aris still not eyeing gubernatorial seat; awaits Evasco’s decision











Rep. Aris Aumentado | File Photo

Rep. Aris Aumentado of the second district still has no plans to run for governor as he hinted that his decision would depend on whether or not his political coalition’s chief, Leoncio Evasco, Jr. is still eyeing the gubernatorial seat.

Aumentado who had earlier denied rumors that he is set to run for governor in the 2022 elections said on Friday last week that he will be considering his party’s insights on who they would field to run for the province’s top government post.

“Nag-agad pa g’yud mi sa among partido labina na naa ang among giila na amahan sa among grupo na si secretary Jun Evasco. So far wa pa may iyang declaration kung unsa g’yuy iyang plano,” he said.

Aumentado acknowledged that the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), which is in October, is drawing near but said it is not yet time to focus on politics as the province and the rest of the country are still grappling with the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

“Naa pa g’yud ta sa pandemya mura’g maikog pud ta maghisgot-hisgot anang politika na daghan pa kaayong problema ang Bohol, dili pa angayan e-sulti,” he added.

Aumentado also hinted at possibly taking a break from politics.

The last-term solon said that he could instead just focus on helping his wife Vanessa who is poised to run for his seat in Congress.

“Sa akong bahin, pwede ko’g mo pahuway na, pwede pud na mo-focus ko sa akong asawa,” Aumentado added.

He said that the camp of Governor Art Yap, who has already announced his reelection bid, need not fret as he is not eyeing the gubernatorial seat.

According to Aumentado, he will only consider running if calls for his candidacy mount and if quarters linked to Yap continue to lob attacks against him even as he has not declared that he would go up against the governor in the 2022 polls.

“Relax lang sila total wala man g’yud nagpatim-aw na mo dagan ko og gobernador kontra ni Gov. Art Yap so dili sila angay ma alibango anang dapita,” said Aumentado.

“Pero og sige sila og pamunal nato unya naa puy ubang taw na sige’g agni nato na padaganon ta basin silay makaingon na mahagit ta,” he added.

The congressman also aired the possibility of Rep. Edgar Chatto of the first district running for governor against Yap.

“Sa akong kabahin, akong giingnan si Gov. [Yap] na posibli imong mahimong kontra si former Governor Chatto kay naa man g’yud nay mga followers pa na naa sa tibuok lalawigan sa Bohol,” Aumentado said.

Aumentado did not elaborate on the statement.

Chatto is the immediate former governor of Bohol and was part of Yap’s coalition during the 2019 polls.

Both however officially belong to opposing national political parties. (A. Doydora)