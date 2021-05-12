BM fears Tilapia Lake Virus may cause fish price hike in Bohol

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

BM fears Tilapia Lake Virus may cause fish price hike in Bohol

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Prevailing fish prices at the Dao Public Market in Tagbilaran City as of Wednesday

A Provincial Board (PB) member on Tuesday called for urgent action against the possible spread of the lethal Tilapia Lake Virus (TiLV) which she fears may affect fish prices in the province.

PB Member Jade Bautista, in a privilege speech delivered during the legislative body’s regular session on Tuesday, believes the virus may drive up fish prices in the provinces if it affects the yield of tilapia farmers.

“I believe that this should be resolved quickly for it will adversely affect our tilapia growers industry and corollary to that, will also affect our fish prices in the market,” said PB Member Jade Bautista in a privilege speech delivered during the legislative body’s regular session.

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) officer-in-charge Candido Sumijon on Wednesday confirmed that fish kill incidents were reported in three interconnected towns, Sevilla, Bilar and Carmen.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He also noted that one area in Bilar is suspected of being positive for TiLV.

If confirmed by the agency’s laboratory, it will be Bohol’s first recorded case of the disease, which primarily affects tilapia, one of the world’s most farmed fish.

“First time jud ni og ma confirm man gani ni sa taga regional office, sa laboratory nato,” said Sumijon.

However, the BFAR official noted that the virus is unlikely to spread and affect fish prices in the province.

He said that the virus will mostly be contained in specific areas particularly in fresh water making it difficult to spread and unable to affect seawater fish which is more widely consumed.

Sumijon believes that the disease spreads through fry and fingerlings which are being sourced from various areas.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Naa na siya sa source sa fry,” said Sumijon. “Ang history ana mura’g gikan na sa Luzon ug Mindano area.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

To prevent the spread of the disease, tilapia which died in a fish kill should be buried or burned, he added.

While the virus is potentially lethal to fish, the BFAR clarified that it does not pose a risk to human health. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Spread of Tilipia Lake Virus in Bohol feared; SP launches probe

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) is set to launch a committee-level inquiry into the suspected fish kill that hit three towns…

Bohol town fishers earn P117K from BFAR floating fish cages

TAGBILARAN CITY – A maritime floating fish cage project installed in 2020 by the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Bureau of…

“Tabo sa Bohol” continues

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Agri-Fishery Retail Terminal Tabo in some municipalities…

BFAR project helps Bohol fishers earn more

CEBU CITY – The Maribojoc Coastal Barangay Law Enforcers, an association of fishermen from Bohol province, has recorded a P117,000 profit from…

DOLE extends P11 million livelihood aid to Jagna agriculture, MSME groups

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday turned over P11 million worth of livelihood assistance to agriculture-related associations…

‘Ridiculous’ fish prices tackled by Bohol SP anew

The Lenten season which required the predominantly Catholic Boholanos to abstain from eating meat on Fridays for over a month…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!