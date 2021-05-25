BFAR-aided projects yield more income for Bohol fishermen











Two fisherfolk associations from the towns of Maribojoc and Guindulman are reaping the benefits of the fishery projects granted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7).

Fisherfolk group Kilusang Pagbabago from Maribojoc town has reported an income of over P152,800 from its recent harvest.

In a statement on Friday, Candido Samijon, chief of the BFAR 7’s Bohol Provincial Fishery Office (PFO), said the group was able to harvest on Thursday at least 1,176 kilograms of milkfish or “bangus” sold at P130 per kilogram.

He said the harvests came from the bangus floating fish cage project, which is an endeavor earmarked under the Targeted Actions to Reduce Poverty and Generate Economic Transformation (TARGET) program of BFAR.

The TARGET program seeks to alleviate the poverty status among fishing communities by providing them comprehensive livelihood packages.

Moreover, the Cansiwang-Tabunoc Small Irrigators Association from Guindulman town had harvested over 2,500 kilograms of tilapia from its floating fish cage, which is also a project spearheaded by BFAR-7.

The Bohol PFO, together with the Local Office for Agricultural Services of Guindulman, assisted the beneficiaries during the harvest that also happened on Thursday.

Samijon said the association has earned about P250,000 from the harvested freshwater tilapia, which were sold at an affordable price of more or less P100.

He said the floating fish cage, with BFAR’s support, has been established at the Small Water Impounding Project initiated by DA for rice irrigation.

Samijon said this recent project is funded under the stimulus package, which was authorized by Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan II, which aims to boost the country’s aquaculture production.

He said these fishery projects intend to support the livelihood of marginalized fisherfolk especially during this time of the pandemic, as well as to sustain the food sufficiency measures in the region amid the crisis. (PNA)