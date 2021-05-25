BFAR-aided projects yield more income for Bohol fishermen

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

BFAR-aided projects yield more income for Bohol fishermen

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two fisherfolk associations from the towns of Maribojoc and Guindulman are reaping the benefits of the fishery projects granted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7).

Fisherfolk group Kilusang Pagbabago from Maribojoc town has reported an income of over P152,800 from its recent harvest.

In a statement on Friday, Candido Samijon, chief of the BFAR 7’s Bohol Provincial Fishery Office (PFO), said the group was able to harvest on Thursday at least 1,176 kilograms of milkfish or “bangus” sold at P130 per kilogram.

He said the harvests came from the bangus floating fish cage project, which is an endeavor earmarked under the Targeted Actions to Reduce Poverty and Generate Economic Transformation (TARGET) program of BFAR.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The TARGET program seeks to alleviate the poverty status among fishing communities by providing them comprehensive livelihood packages.

Moreover, the Cansiwang-Tabunoc Small Irrigators Association from Guindulman town had harvested over 2,500 kilograms of tilapia from its floating fish cage, which is also a project spearheaded by BFAR-7.

The Bohol PFO, together with the Local Office for Agricultural Services of Guindulman, assisted the beneficiaries during the harvest that also happened on Thursday.

Samijon said the association has earned about P250,000 from the harvested freshwater tilapia, which were sold at an affordable price of more or less P100.

He said the floating fish cage, with BFAR’s support, has been established at the Small Water Impounding Project initiated by DA for rice irrigation.

Samijon said this recent project is funded under the stimulus package, which was authorized by Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or Bayanihan II, which aims to boost the country’s aquaculture production.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

He said these fishery projects intend to support the livelihood of marginalized fisherfolk especially during this time of the pandemic, as well as to sustain the food sufficiency measures in the region amid the crisis. (PNA)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

BM fears Tilapia Lake Virus may cause fish price hike in Bohol

A Provincial Board (PB) member on Tuesday called for urgent action against the possible spread of the lethal Tilapia Lake…

Spread of Tilapia Lake Virus in Bohol feared; SP launches probe

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) is set to launch a committee-level inquiry into the suspected fish kill that hit three towns…

Bohol town fishers earn P117K from BFAR floating fish cages

TAGBILARAN CITY – A maritime floating fish cage project installed in 2020 by the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Bureau of…

“Tabo sa Bohol” continues

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Agri-Fishery Retail Terminal Tabo in some municipalities…

BFAR project helps Bohol fishers earn more

CEBU CITY – The Maribojoc Coastal Barangay Law Enforcers, an association of fishermen from Bohol province, has recorded a P117,000 profit from…

DOLE extends P11 million livelihood aid to Jagna agriculture, MSME groups

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on Thursday turned over P11 million worth of livelihood assistance to agriculture-related associations…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!