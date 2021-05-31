Baba says he has no plans to run for higher office yet











Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap has bared that he has no plans yet for his political future as his final term as chief executive of the province’s lone city winds down.

According Yap, he has not talked to his camp yet on whether or not he will seek higher office in the 2022 elections.

“Walay politika pa. Wala g’yud tay plano. In fact, wala pa pud ta maka-estorya sa atong grupo with regards sa politics, wala pud tay mga pag-estorya pud,” Yap said.

Yap said that he is still focus on his job as the city’s highest-ranking official and to address issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor’s statement came after his name surfaced as among possible candidates for higher posts such as representative of the first district and even governor.

“Pasalamat lang pud ta na naapil ang atoang pangan sa mga possible na pwede diay anang mga posisyona pero karong mga panahuna, wala pa g’yud,” he said.

Earlier, second district Rep. Aris Aumentado who is also on his last term debunked rumors that he will run for governora mid speculations that he is eyeing the province’s top government post.

According to Aumentado, he has not made any plans for the 2022 elections.

He said government officials should focus first on addressing issues related to the ongoing pandemic, not on politics.

“Naa pa tas pandemya karon hilanglan ta magfocus unsaon pag tabang sa atong mga kaigsuonan tungod kay lisod kaayo, untimely kaayo ng maghisgot ta og politika karong panahuna,” he said.

However, Aumentado did not fully dismiss the possibility of him running for governor as he noted that his political plans would depend on national officials’ decision on who they will tap to run for a particular post.

The solon noted that the scenario for the 2022 Presidential Election remains uncertain even at the national level due to the health crisis. (R. Tutas)