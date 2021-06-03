DA chief DAR to arrive in Bohol for turnover of projects, meeting with solons











Agriculture Secretary William Dar is scheduled to arrive in Bohol on Friday to lead the turnover of multi-million peso projects to various attached agencies of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and local government units and meet with the province’s three congresspersons.

Dar who is in Cebu will ride a ferry to Clarin town at 10 a.m. then proceed to the Capitol for a luncheon, said Bohol Agricultural Promotion Center (BAPC) chief Roman Dabalos.

The secretary is visiting both provinces for the turnover of agri-fishery projects worth a total of P85.8 million.

According to Dabalos, the turnover ceremonies for the Bohol offices of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) will also be held at the Capitol.

“Di na man siya pwede mo agto og field…dili na siya mo adto adto sa mga lugar na wala sa iyang itinerary of travel,” he said.

After the ceremonies, Dar will proceed to the South Palms Resort in Panglao to meet with Bohol’s congresspersons Rep. Edgar Chatto, Rep. Aris Aumentado and Rep. Alexie Tutor.

The DA has noted that among those to be turned over during the ceremonies are the small water impounding project in Carmen, farm-to-market road in Alicia and a diversion dam in Mabini which are all worth a total of P21 million.

Dar will also oversee the awarding of project commitments worth P9.6 million to their recipients under the Rice and Marketing assistance programs including rice transplanters, palay shed, combine rice harvester, hand tractor, financial grants to FCS/LGUs and hauling truck.

Two units of Cattle feedlot fattening worth P5 million each will also be turned over to the towns of Buenavista and Sierra Bullones.

Catigbian meanwhile will receive a a 4WD 90HP tractor worth P2.4 million.

Shredders and multicultivator with agri supplies, grass cutters, corn chippers and corn shellers with dehuskers worth a total of P 1.7 million will also be turned over to or the various farmer cooperatives and associations and LGUs in Bohol. (A. Doydora)