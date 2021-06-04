Bohol’s first IT park proclaimed by Malacañang











Photo via Tagbilaran Uptown I.T. Hub

Malacañang has proclaimed a 13,886-square-meter land owned by the Tagbilaran Uptown Realty Corporation as an economic zone that will house an information technology (IT) park, which will be the first one in Bohol.

Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso, during the City Council’s session on Friday, confirmed that the city government received Proclamation No. 1151 in which President Rodrigo Duterte declared parcels of land along Rajah Sikatuna Ave. in Barangay Dampas as an IT park.

Duterte’s proclamation was carried out with the recommendation of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority’s (PEZA) board of directors.

A presidential proclamation is needed for locators to be declared as economic zones that are eligible for tax incentives.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Veloso, the proclamation was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on behalf of the president.

The vice mayor is optimistic that new IT park dubbed Tagbilaran Uptown I.T. Hub will draw in more investors and spur economic activity in the city.

“Mapasalamaton ta na klaro na g’yung gi-designate na ang maong area diri sa dakbayan na IT park diin usa na kini sa mka encourage sa investors nga willing to come in kung duna nay presence sa PEZA-accredited property within the city,” Veloso said.

“Makatabang pud ning maong mga investors to generate jobs and opportunities for Tagbilaran City and at the same time alleviating the income of the residents dinhi,” he added.

Tagbilaran Uptown I.T. Hub’s first building has been completed and is the home of Task Us Bohol, one of the first business process outsourcing (BPO) centers in the province.

Meanwhile, the hub’s management, in a statement, expressed elation and gratitude for the proclamation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The firm thanked Duterte and local officials including Mayor Baba Yap, Veloso, the City Council and others who supported its PEZA application.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With grateful hearts to our Almighty God, and in gratitude to all those who supported and assisted us , prayed for us , extended their patience, cooperation and kindness to us, we share this achievement with you!” it said.

The IT hub will house business process management (BPM) firms, particularly call centers, and support service establishments such as coffee shops, restaurants and banks.

Earlier, Tagbilaran Uptown Realty president Al Uy, said that the property has the potential to generate up to 3,000 job openings.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the IT park can accommodate 1,000 seats or employee spaces for BPOs which usually have three eight-hour work shifts per day.

Uy admitted that the land development venture involving the IT-BPM industry is risky but noted that the project is necessary to push Bohol in keeping pace with other provinces in terms of development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Risgo gud pud na, kintahay way investor na mo sud ana na building pero kung di pud ta mo put up ana, maawahi man pud ang Tagbilaran or Bohol,” said Uy. “So dako gyud kaayo ang implication, ma-utro ang landscape sa Tagbilaran in terms sa manarbahuay kay daghan na maka-trabaho.” (A. Doydora)