adplus-dvertising
Tutor supports use of virgin coconut oil

Tutor supports use of virgin coconut oil

Topic |  
June 6, 2021
June 6, 2021

Tutor supports use of virgin coconut oil

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Rep. Alexi tutor, vice chair of the Hiouse Committee on Health is the latest endorser for the use of Virgin Coconut Oil.

During a virtual meeting of the House health body, Rep. Tutor articulated her strong endorsement for Filipinos to use VCO as a dietary supplement amidst Covid 19

She said the National Institute of Health-UP Manila conductied a  study which showed  favorable result by the experimental group which included a positive RT PCR result with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID 19 undergoing a gradual increase of dosage of VCO intake. On the 14th day, the subjects exhibit none to lesser inflammation.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The House health committee in endorsing VCO said that VCO is effective in fostering faster recovery from COVID 19.  It is advised to take VCO 1 tablespoon 3x daily or every meal time.

Other findings on the use of VCO:

*  No severe side effects on overdosage, just loose bowel movement.

*  98-100%. It showed a significant decline in the C- reactive protein (CRP) level.

*  Look for the PCA logo. It means that it is accredited by the PCA of which it is a requisite for FDA Approval.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Print Edition Replica

Sunday's Newspaper

Tagbilaran offers free flu vaccines

PRESS RELEASE: As part of the precautionary measures against the threat of COVID-19, the City Government of Tagbilaran will provide…

Bohol Medical Society calls for continued vigilance, with or without coronavirus variant

The public should remain vigilant against COVID-19 with or without the presence of a variant of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus…

Jagna LGU to operate own gasoline pump station

Another first of initiatives in this bustling port town is the establishment of its own gasoline/diesel pump station. Mayor Joseph…

Farmers’ market at CPG park hit; Gov. Yap unfazed

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Former Tagbilaran City Mayor Dan Neri Lim,…

Bohol needs 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol still roughly needs a million doses…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!