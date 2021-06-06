Tutor supports use of virgin coconut oil











Rep. Alexi tutor, vice chair of the Hiouse Committee on Health is the latest endorser for the use of Virgin Coconut Oil.

During a virtual meeting of the House health body, Rep. Tutor articulated her strong endorsement for Filipinos to use VCO as a dietary supplement amidst Covid 19

She said the National Institute of Health-UP Manila conductied a study which showed favorable result by the experimental group which included a positive RT PCR result with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID 19 undergoing a gradual increase of dosage of VCO intake. On the 14th day, the subjects exhibit none to lesser inflammation.

The House health committee in endorsing VCO said that VCO is effective in fostering faster recovery from COVID 19. It is advised to take VCO 1 tablespoon 3x daily or every meal time.

Other findings on the use of VCO:

* No severe side effects on overdosage, just loose bowel movement.

* 98-100%. It showed a significant decline in the C- reactive protein (CRP) level.

* Look for the PCA logo. It means that it is accredited by the PCA of which it is a requisite for FDA Approval.