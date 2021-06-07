Bohol chosen as pilot province of DA’s PAFES program











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The province of Bohol is one of the pilot provinces in the Philippines for the Province-led Agriculture and Fishery Extension Services (PAFES) program of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

This was the statement issued by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William Dar during his visit here last Friday when he led the ceremonial turnover of P387 million worth of agri-fishery projects to the Boholano Farmers Cooperative Association (FCA) held at the Ceremonial Hall, 4th Floor, New Capitol Building, Cogon, Tagbilaran City.

Dar issued the statement after Gov. Art C. Yap presented to him the agriculture strategic framework for development of Bohol.

He said that he was elated on the plans and programs of the province which is anchored on the DA strategic framework for development of which he wanted to be emulated by other provinces in the country.

The DA sec. said that since Bohol is ready on its program for agricultural development, the province can assure for more projects and services under PAFES together with Negros Oriental and other provinces.

He bared that Bohol is in the right tract of giving focus on the commodities suitable for the area to ensure food safety of which he is appreciated most.

Gov. Yap on his presentation emphasized the ongoing programs for agriculture such as: Advanced Rice Technology (ART) 160 Hybrid Rice, ART 120 (Inbrid Rice), Advanced Rural Transformation (ART) Corn Technology 100, Agricultural Rural Transformation (ART) Bangus 1000, ART Nilotica (Bangus) 1000, Sea Weeds Productions, Swine and Poultry among others.

The visit of DA Secretary Dar last Friday was significant because he led the turnover of agri-fishery projects such as: Drilling Rig and its component worth P20,000,000, concreting of Barangay Cayacay Farm to Market Road Project (Leading to Brgy. Abaca, Mabini) – Alicia –P12,546,952.39; Rehabilitation of Paraiso Diversion Dam – Paraiso, Mabini – P7,765,573.59; Rehabilitation of Katipunan SWIP – Katipunan, Carmen – P1,593,029.77; Cattle feedlot Fattening – Buenavista – P5,000,000; Cattle feedlot Fattening – Sierra Bullones – P5,000,000; 4WD 90HP Tractor – Catigbian – P2,400,000.

Convergence in Coconut Farming Communities Towards Sustainable Rural Project – Virgin Coconut Oil Processing Facility in Balilihan, Bohol – P17M to LGU Balilihan.

While for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) Mechanization component recipients were the following: 1st District – Balilihan (Camasaque Irrigators Association (Casaquia) Inc., Cogon Small Coconut Famers Organization,Sagasa Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative; Calape – Abucayan Fishermen and Farmers Association, Bonbon Farmers and Fishermen’s Association;Catigbian – Candumayao Farmers Multipurpose Cooperative; Cortes – Municipal Local Government Unit of Cortes, Bohol.

For the second district – Bien Unido-Bical Small Farmers Association (BICFA), Bien Unido Multi-crops and Mango Producers Association, Nagkahugpong Mag-uuma ug Mananagat sa Nueva Esperanza (NAGMMANE),Buenavista – Lubang Farmers Organization,Catigbian Waterworks and Sanitation Association (CAWSA); Dagohoy – Samilca Irrigators Association, Inc., DSM Irrigators Association, Inc.; Danao – Hibale – Poblacion-Danao – Irrigators Association (HIPODIA), Inc.,DanaoMaribeta Irrigators Inc.; Trinidad – Purok 3 HinlayaganIlaya Farmers Association; Torreguis Farmers Association (TOFA); Ubay – GBL Irrigators Association, Inc.;

3rd District – Saleka Irrigators Association, Inc., Garcia Multipurpose Cooperative, Quirinino Irrigators and Farmers Association; Bilar – Bugang Sur Farmers Association; Carmen -Mabago Farmers Association (MaFA),Panagdago-ocan Farmers Association; Candijay – Lungsodaan Farmers Association (LFA); Garcia-Hernandez – Napo-Tabuan Irrigators Association, Inc.,AghubanCambuyo Irrigators Association, Inc.; Duero – Bangwalog Rice Farmers Association; Jagna –Siling Irrigators Association, CalabacitaTuob Irrigators Association, Inc., Jaglonoy Irrigators Association, Inc., JagnaAlejawan Irrigators Association, Inc.; Mabini – NMC Aguipo Farmers Association (NMCAFA),Oliva Irrigators Association, Inc., San Rafael Bangi Irrigators Association; Sierra Bullones – Anibongan Farmers Association (AFA), Dusita Farmers Association (DUFA); Valencia – SimangBalingasao Irrigators Service Association, Inc.;

Other projects such fund coursed through from the Bureau of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources (BFAR) were: Tubigon – 4 units (P68,801.00); Trinidad – 2 units (P34,400.50); Garcia Hernandez – 2 ( P34,400.50); Tagbilaran – 2 (P34,400.50); Loon – 2 (P34,400.50); Mabini – 2 (P34,400.50); Valencia – 2 (P34,400.50); Carmen – 1 (P17,200.25); Maribojoc – 2 units (P34,400.50); Candijay – 2 (P34,400.50); Lila – 2 (P34,400.50); Ubay – 2 units (P34,400.50); Guindulman – 2 units (P34,400.50); Calape – 2 units (P34,400.50); Bien Unido – 2 units (P34,400.50); Jagna – 2 units (P34,400.50); Duero – 2 units (P34,400.50);

22 ft. Motorized Fiberglass Boat (Under Target Program): Garcia Hernandez – 3 units(P164,227.20); Anda – 2 units(P109,484.80); Bien Unido – 3(P164,227.20); Duero – 3(P164,227.20); Tagbilaran – 3 (P164,227.20); Lila – 3(P164,227.20);

22 ft Motorized Fiberglass boat: Candijay – 11 units (P164,661.67); Office of the Provincial Agriculture – 4 units (P223,513.33);

30 ft. Motorized Fiberglass boat (under TARGET project); Calape – 3 units (P274, 311.90) and Jagna – 3 units – P274, 311.90.

Brand new refrigerated van for dairy with complete accessories funded under PRDP project (20% PGBh counterpart) was turned over to Bohol Dairy Producers Association for the Bohol dairy proceeding and marketing enterprise (recipient BODACCO and PCC Director).(AtoyCosap)