adplus-dvertising
Capitol yet to identify cause of high pork prices

Capitol yet to identify cause of high pork prices

Topic |  
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Capitol yet to identify cause of high pork prices

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Prevailing pork price at the “Kumprahan sa Panglao” in Panglao town as of June 5, 2021 | Photo via Allen Doydora

The provincial government of Bohol has yet to identify the factors behind the high prices of pork in the province, an official said amid reports of soaring market prices of the meat product in the province.

Office of the Provincial Veterinarian chief Bing Lapiz, during an online press briefing led by Governor Art Yap on Friday last week, said they are still set to meet with hog traders and meat vendors to address the rising prices.

“Kung ma meet na nato ang atong nga industry player labina dinhi sa mamaligyaay og karne ug sa atong mamalitay og baboy hopefully ato na siyang ma settle pero sa karon mao gyud na atong presyo,” said Lapiz.

Lapiz admitted that pork prices in Bohol were “slightly” higher in most municipalities but those in some towns were noted to have skyrocketed.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Lapiz, pork prices in the towns of Tubigon, Panglao, Sierra Bullones and Anda have reached over P300 per kilo.

The official noted that pork prices should range from P266 to P270. This is still higher than the previous prevailing price of P240 as earlier noted by Lapiz.

“Salamat na apil ang media na nagpakabana ana aron madunggan pud na sa ubang lungsod na nganong mahala man mo na ang ubang lungsod naa ra man g’yud ta sa P260, naa puy P250,” she added.  

Lapiz noted that during a previous Provincial Price Monitoring Council meeting it was pinpointed that production cost of pork was at P115 to P117 as prices of feeds “slightly” increased.

“Kung atong tan-awon diri sa merkado, after siya mo undergo og slaughtering unya ibaligya, dako gyud ang ginansyahon sa atoang mga meat vendors kung ingon ani ang presyo,” Lapiz said.

Last week, Lapiz told the Chronicle that Bohol remains self-sufficient in terms of pork supply even amid the continued ban on the entry of live hogs, pork and pork-related products into the province as part of efforts to keep the province free from African swine fever (ASF).

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She noted that Bohol was “231 percent” pork-sufficient.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The province was even sufficient enough to allow local swine industry players to supply 1,000 heads of hogs to other localities per month. (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol chosen as pilot province of DA’s PAFES program

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHORNICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The province of Bohol is one of…

DA chief Dar to arrive in Bohol for turnover of projects, meeting with solons

Agriculture Secretary William Dar is scheduled to arrive in Bohol on Friday to lead the turnover of multi-million peso projects…

Bohol pork sufficiency at ‘231 percent’, but prices higher than average

A provincial government official on Friday assured that Bohol remains self-sufficient in terms of pork supply even amid the continued…

BFAR-aided projects yield more income for Bohol fishermen

Two fisherfolk associations from the towns of Maribojoc and Guindulman are reaping the benefits of the fishery projects granted by…

BM fears Tilapia Lake Virus may cause fish price hike in Bohol

A Provincial Board (PB) member on Tuesday called for urgent action against the possible spread of the lethal Tilapia Lake…

Spread of Tilapia Lake Virus in Bohol feared; SP launches probe

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) is set to launch a committee-level inquiry into the suspected fish kill that hit three towns…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

error: Content is protected !!