Capitol yet to identify cause of high pork prices

The provincial government of Bohol has yet to identify the factors behind the high prices of pork in the province, an official said amid reports of soaring market prices of the meat product in the province.

Office of the Provincial Veterinarian chief Bing Lapiz, during an online press briefing led by Governor Art Yap on Friday last week, said they are still set to meet with hog traders and meat vendors to address the rising prices.

“Kung ma meet na nato ang atong nga industry player labina dinhi sa mamaligyaay og karne ug sa atong mamalitay og baboy hopefully ato na siyang ma settle pero sa karon mao gyud na atong presyo,” said Lapiz.

Lapiz admitted that pork prices in Bohol were “slightly” higher in most municipalities but those in some towns were noted to have skyrocketed.

According to Lapiz, pork prices in the towns of Tubigon, Panglao, Sierra Bullones and Anda have reached over P300 per kilo.

The official noted that pork prices should range from P266 to P270. This is still higher than the previous prevailing price of P240 as earlier noted by Lapiz.

“Salamat na apil ang media na nagpakabana ana aron madunggan pud na sa ubang lungsod na nganong mahala man mo na ang ubang lungsod naa ra man g’yud ta sa P260, naa puy P250,” she added.

Lapiz noted that during a previous Provincial Price Monitoring Council meeting it was pinpointed that production cost of pork was at P115 to P117 as prices of feeds “slightly” increased.

“Kung atong tan-awon diri sa merkado, after siya mo undergo og slaughtering unya ibaligya, dako gyud ang ginansyahon sa atoang mga meat vendors kung ingon ani ang presyo,” Lapiz said.

Last week, Lapiz told the Chronicle that Bohol remains self-sufficient in terms of pork supply even amid the continued ban on the entry of live hogs, pork and pork-related products into the province as part of efforts to keep the province free from African swine fever (ASF).

She noted that Bohol was “231 percent” pork-sufficient.

The province was even sufficient enough to allow local swine industry players to supply 1,000 heads of hogs to other localities per month. (RT)