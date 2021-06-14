Bohol agri programs anchored on ‘DA Reform Agenda’, says Yap











The Provincial Government of Bohol’s strategic framework for agricultural development which is anchored on the Department of Agriculture (DA) plans and programs has been cascaded down to the purok level.

During the Orientation on Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) and Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) programs to the Sangguniang Bayan/Sangguniang Barangay-chairman on Agriculture Committee and Municipal Agriculturist, from the Local Government Units of Buenavista and Clarin last Friday at 4th Floor, New Capitol Building, Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Gov. Art C. Yap said that all plans and programs in agriculture in the entire province must be anchored on the DA Reform Agenda: Eighteen (18) Key Strategies.

Yap said the 18 key strategies are the following: Bayanihan Agri Clusters; Collective Action/ Cooperative Development; Province-led Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System (PAFES); Mobilization and Empowerment of Partners to attain scale; Diversification; Credit Support; Post-Harvest, Processing, Logistics and Marketing Support; Agriculture Career System; Education and Training/Agribusiness Management; Youth & Women Management; Technology and Innovation; Digital Agriculture; Farm Technology and Mechanization Infrastructure Investment; Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Measures; Food Safety and Regulations; Agri-Industrial Business Corridors; Global Trade and Expert Development Promotion; Ease of Doing Business and Transparent Procurement; and Strategic Communications Support.

The governor emphasized that the provincial government has focused and concentrated on rice, corn, high value crops, vegetables and fruits, coffee, cacao, coconut and dairy to ensure food security and safety.

He informed the Agri stakeholders that Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar during his visit to the province last June 4, 2021,to lead the turnover of P387M worth of farm machinery to the Boholano Farmer Cooperative Association (FCA) appreciated the agricultural plans and programs of Bohol for this year and beyond he presented to him.

The DA Sec. disclosed that Bohol is included as a

pilot province under PAFES in the Department of Agriculture.

The governor said that 700,000 Boholanos remain in agriculture that needs a common plan.

Vice Governor Rene Relampagos said that their administration would give much focus on agriculture as tourism is already established and only badly affected by COVID 19.

Relampagos said that Bohol has a clear road map in agriculture being managed by Gov. Yap a former DA Secretary for six year

As the first line of defense, he urged the Sangguniang Barangay and Bayan chairs on agri committee in the towns of Buenavista and Clarin to give their full support to the province to address poverty.

Board Member Franz Gelaine Garcia of the second district urged the Boholanos for unity so as to achieve our goals towards agriculture and any endeavors of the provincial government.

Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Larry M. Pamugas, and Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Stella Marie Lapiz presented the different programs and interventions from the provincial to agriculture sector.

Dr. Pamugas discussed the Advanced Rice Technology (ART) 160 (Hybrid Rice), ART 120 (Inbed Rice), ART Corn 100 Technology, ART 1,000 Bangus and ART 1,000 Nilotica (Tilapia) programs; while Dr. Lapiz dealt with the Agricultural Rural Transformation thru Integrated Community Dairy Project (ART-ICDP) and other programs of her office. (with a report from Atoy Cosap)