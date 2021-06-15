OPV: Bohol accepts hogs, pork products from ASF-free zones

adplus-dvertising
3 hours ago
Live hogs, pork and pork-related products from areas still considered free from the African swine fever (ASF) will still be granted entry into Bohol which also remains unaffected by the hog-borne disease, a Capitol official confirmed on Tuesday.

“Ang Bohol nagpabilin pa na among sa mga free areas na wala maigo sa ASF, kauban nato ang mga probinsya sa Region VII, Cebu, Siqujor ug Negros, kaluot sa Diyos wala ta maigo, sa mga free areas puydi makasulod sa atoa,” said  Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) chief Bing Lapiz, in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program.

Lapiz said those transporting hogs and pork products will still have to submit basic documents and certifications.

In late May, the official noted that Bohol was “231 percent” pork-sufficient.

Lapiz said the pork supply in Bohol was sufficient enough to even allow the province to supply 1,000 heads of hogs to other localities per month.

Citing data gathered during the Provincial Price Monitoring Council’s meeting last week, Lapiz said that prices of pork products in Bohol was “slightly” high and ranged from P266 to P270 per kilo.

Meanwhile, prices of live hogs ranged from P140 to P170 which are also considered high.

According to Lapiz, it is an ideal time to raise hogs considering the higher demand of the livestock in other localities particularly those hit by ASF.

“Maayo ron ibuhi og baboy kay mahal man ang atoang palit ilabina sa mga namuhiay og baboy so maka ginansya g’yud ang atong mga growers,” said Lapiz. (RT)

