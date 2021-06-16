‘Run Aris Run’ movement not backed by politician, says organizer











The “Run Aris Run” campaign which was launched by motorcycle-rider associations on Independence Day was not funded or backed by Rep. Aris Aumentado or any politician, the movement’s organizer said Tuesday.

Adel Nambatac, who organized the movement’s motorcade, said that she along with some friends conceptualized the initiative to convince Aumentado to run for governor.

“Congressman Aumentado has nothing to do with our plans, with our movement, wala siya mag fund namo,” said Nambatac in an interview over station dyRD’s “Inyong Alagad” program.

“Kaning Run Aris Run, kami sa among movement amoa ra ni amoang grupo, wala siyay [Aumentado] kalabutan aning among mga plano, ang among gibuhat gi-surprise siya aron maawhag g’yud sija na mo dagan sija,” she added.

Nambatac’s statement came amid allegations that the initiative was backed by Aumentado who is on his last term as representative of Bohol’s second district.

The group of Nambatac also expressed support for the still unconfirmed candidacies of Vanessa Aumentado, Aris’ wife, for second district representative and Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor, who is expected to seek reelection.

According to Nambatac, they also prepared their own food and were not paid to stage the activity.

“Bisan pa’g mga kabus mi, wa mi pangbayri…tanan na mi adto sa maong motorcade nag volunteer mi na mo tampo gikan sa among mga kaugalingon na bulsa para sa pagkaon, sila pud mismo ang gagasolina sa ilang mga motor ug sakyanan ,” she said.

The group’s motorcade which started at the town Plaza in Carmen was joined by hundreds of motorcyclists.

Nambatac said their call for Aumentado to run was driven by their advocacy for clean governance and calls for the eradication of the alleged corruption in the provincial government.

“Sakit kaayo palandungon na kanang corruption jud naa nahitabo o gibuhat nila, na maglantaw ko sa mga yano ug mga kabus na taw na maoy naapektuhan,” said Nambatac. (R. Tutas)