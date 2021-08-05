adplus-dvertising
Tagbilaran barangay to facilitate delivery of cheaper fish from Mindanao

Tagbilaran barangay to facilitate delivery of cheaper fish from Mindanao

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Tagbilaran barangay to facilitate delivery of cheaper fish from Mindanao

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

After failed attempts to “flood Bohol with fish” and unfulfilled promises to finally address the province’s perennial fish price woes, a barangay in Tagbilaran took it upon itself to secure fish supply from other provinces so its residents may have access to cheaper seafood.

According to Poblacion I Barangay Captain Arlene Karaan, she has coordinated with Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) IX to facilitate the transportation of fish from Zamboanga City to Tagbilaran City through the agency’s “Oplan Isda.”

“Ni request ko sa BFAR nagpadala ko og sulat aron makatilaw mo og isda na barato,” she said.

The regular fish supply mostly includes galunggong and matambaka which are sold at around P130 to P140 per kilo.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Karaan noted that she plans to arrange the shipment when prices of fishes in the city are expected to soar.

“Akong plano kung magnihit ang isda nato pareha anang buwanon, pwede to siya ipedeliver diri. Aron kung ang atong isda diri tag P200, makatilaw gihapon atong mga taw sa tag P140 bisag buwanon,” said Karaan.

The first shipment which contained 1,500 kilos of galunggong and matambaka arrived in the city last week, the BFAR confirmed.

However, Karaan noted that only a few people were able to buy the shipped fish because there was abundant locally caught fish in the city at the time.

The rest of the supply was instead sold in Cebu, she added.

In an earlier statement, BFAR Regional Director Isidro Velayo Jr. said that “Oplan Isda” is aimed to establish a strong direct link between the producers and the sellers of fish commodities and provide additional supply at an affordable price in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other areas of the country.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Velayo said the project was launched in collaboration with the Fisherfolk Cooperative of Basilan province to supply Small Pelagic Fish for Metro Manila and Bohol markets.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

There had been multiple attempts to address the province’s longstanding problem with exorbitant fish prices through various government officials.

One of the more prominent efforts was that of former agriculture secretary Manny Piñol who vowed to “flood Bohol with fish.”

Piñol initially started the Bohol Fish Market and TienDA Fair and Exhibits in which he oversaw the delivery of some five tons of fish from Zamboanga City in August 2018.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The program however was not sustained.

Governor Art Yap, after assuming his post as chief executive in 2019, said that he had tapped the private sector to help increase fish supply in the province as temporary means to alleviate the province’s fish woes.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

This also did not materialize. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PCA Bohol chief hopes coco hub project will start before election ban

A Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) Bohol official expressed hope that implementation of the P17-million coconut hub in Balilihan town will…

1,500 kilos of fish arrive in Bohol from Zamboanga

An estimated 1,500 kilos of fish shipped from Zamboanga City arrived in Bohol on Monday through the Bureau of Fisheries…

DA picks Bohol as model for prov’l fishery extension

Department of Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar has directed the DA regional executive directors (REDs) to make Bohol a model…

OPV: Bohol accepts hogs, pork products from ASF-free zones

Live hogs, pork and pork-related products from areas still considered free from the African swine fever (ASF) will still be…

Bohol agri programs anchored on ‘DA Reform Agenda’, says Yap

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Provincial Government of Bohol’s strategic framework for agricultural development which is anchored on the Department of Agriculture (DA) plans and programs has been cascaded down to the purok level. During the Orientation on Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) and Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) programs to the Sangguniang Bayan/Sangguniang Barangay-chairman on Agriculture Committee and Municipal Agriculturist, from the Local Government Units of Buenavista and Clarin last Friday at 4th Floor, New Capitol Building, Cogon, Tagbilaran City, Gov. Art C. Yap said that all plans and programs in agriculture in the entire province must be anchored on the DA Reform Agenda: Eighteen (18) Key Strategies. Yap said the 18 key strategies are the following: Bayanihan Agri Clusters; Collective Action/ Cooperative Development; Province-led Agriculture and Fisheries Extension System (PAFES); Mobilization and Empowerment of Partners to attain scale; Diversification; Credit Support; Post-Harvest, Processing, Logistics and Marketing Support; Agriculture Career System; Education and Training/Agribusiness Management; Youth & Women Management; Technology and Innovation; Digital Agriculture; Farm Technology and Mechanization Infrastructure Investment; Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Measures; Food Safety and Regulations; Agri-Industrial Business Corridors; Global Trade and Expert Development Promotion; Ease of Doing Business and Transparent Procurement; and Strategic Communications Support. The governor emphasized that the provincial government has focused and concentrated on rice, corn, high value crops, vegetables and fruits, coffee, cacao, coconut and dairy to ensure food security and safety. He informed the Agri stakeholders that Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar during his visit to the province last June 4, 2021,to lead the turnover of P387M worth of farm machinery to the Boholano Farmer Cooperative Association (FCA) appreciated the agricultural plans and programs of Bohol for this year and beyond he presented to him. The…

Promotion of VCO for health benefits seen to boost Bohol’s coconut industry

A Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) official in Bohol expressed optimism that the recent promotion of the virgin coconut oil (VCO)…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply