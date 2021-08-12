More vax slots set to open for Bohol tourism workers











PANGLAO, Bohol – Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat announced that 3,760 more active tourism workers in Bohol will be inoculated following the second vaccination rollout in the province.

The rollout brings the total number of tourism workers for inoculation in the province to 9,920 or 76 percent of the 13,000 target.

Romulo-Puyat made the announcement during her visit in Bohol with testing czar and National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Secretary Vince Dizon on Wednesday for the second vaccination rollout in the province.

The latest vaccine delivery contains 5,000 Sinovac and 2,520 Moderna doses covering both the first and second doses.

Dizon also announced that an additional 10,000 Pfizer and 5,000 Sinovac doses will be arriving in Bohol on the same day to help achieve the target to inoculate 100 percent of tourism workers in the province.

Romulo-Puyat and Dizon were joined by Governor Arthur Yap; Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap of Tagbilaran City; Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo, who is also the President of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines; Provincial Tourism Council Chair and TCP Officer Atty. Lucas Nunag, and JP Maslog, representative of Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero.

To recall, through the efforts of Puyat, Dizon and NTF chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez, the first vaccination rollout for tourism workers in the province was carried out last June 18 for 6,160 tourism frontliners primarily from DOT-accredited establishments.

“Hopefully, today’s rollout will further boost the number of vaccinated tourism workers and help bring us closer to the herd immunity which will put an end to this health crisis. With everyone’s cooperation, we hope to see Bohol regain its popularity as a premier tourism destination, for both local and international travelers,” Romulo-Puyat said during the short program at Bellevue Resort Panglao.

Tourism workers are categorized as those who work in quarantine/isolation facilities and DOT-accredited hotels and resorts, tour guides, employees of travel agencies, tour operators, tourism transport, restaurants, and MICE-related businesses.

“With the arrival of more vaccines, the DOT looks forward to the vaccination of those employed in tourism support services as well, such as tricycle drivers, massage therapists, and porters among others,” she added.

Puyat noted that Bohol has a total of 402 DOT-accredited enterprises — from accommodation establishments (AEs) to health and wellness facilities, as of July 31. The data is a big jump of 148.88 percent from 132 establishments that were accredited in the same period last year.

“I urge all remaining eligible individuals to get yourselves vaccinated as soon as possible. Protect yourselves, the ones you love, and the communities you call home. Let’s do our part to bring back the fun to Bohol, and the rest of the Philippines,” Romulo-Puyat said.

Meanwhile, some 12 resorts and spas in Bohol have also received the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travels Stamp majority of which are located in Panglao Island, namely: Amarela Resort, Amorita Resort, Amun Ini Resort and Spa, BE Grand Resort Bohol, Best Western Plus – The Ivywall Resort Panglao, Bluewater Panglao Beach Resort, Bohol Beach Club, Loboc River Resort, Mithi Resort and Spa, Modala Resort, South Palms Resort Panglao, and The Bellevue Resort. (PR)