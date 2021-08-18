83 nominees to vie in Bohol’s SUHID agri tilt











In a bid to recognize and award the Boholano farmers who have excelled in their chosen field in agriculture, the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through the Office of the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) through the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) even in this time of Pandemic has conducted the annual SuhidsaMalampusong Mag-uumangBol-anon search this year.

There are 83 nominees to vie the 28 different categories of this year’s SUHID tilt with big prizes at stake to the winners.

The nominees of the different categories and corresponding prizes: Outstanding Integrated High Value Crops Farmer (P5,000) – Diomedes Boyles (Ubay), Arnold Pagador (Valencia), ReynoldCambarijan (Carmen), JhonnyJamil (Batuan), OlimpioBudiongan (Loay), Joanna Marie Duat (Loay), Jhun Vincent Regala (Loon), VJ Garcia Mendez (Bayongan, San Miguel), AdelinaCirculado (Banlasan, Trinidad); Outstanding Cassava Farmer (P5,000) – Vidal Jumawid (Carmen); Roberto Soria (Corazon, San Miguel, Sergio Legaspi (Poblacion, Dagohoy);

Outstanding HVCDP Technician (P5,000) – MarenitteAvenido (Ubay) Elma Amad (Valencia); Outstanding Organic Agriculture Practitioner (Individual Family – P10,000) – Marcelo Castro (Ubay), PetecioTorrentira (Sagbayan), NunildaPinat (P7 Bayongan, San Miguel);

Outstanding Organic Practitioner (Association – P15,000) – Tultugan Organic Practitioners Association (Tultugan, Calape) and Tiptip Urban Workers Association (Tiptip, Tagbilaran City)

Outstanding Organic Technician (P5,000) – Marilyn Piamonte (Bugho, Loon);

Outstanding Highest Yielder Hybrid Rice (ART 160) Farmer – P5,000 – Alfredo Magayon (Ubay); BernabeSarona (Carmen), Rene Ceniza (P4 Mahayag, San Miguel), Pablo Guhiling (Talibon), BernaditaCastulo (Candijay);

Outstanding Highest Yielder Hybrid Rice (ART 120) Farmer – P5,000 – BenturadoBaculi (Ubay), JeremiasBañoc (Loay);

Outstanding Rice Technician (P5,000) – LucitaBonghanoy (Ubay), JesaCagadas (Valencia), LoudicbethLibot (Loay);

Outstanding Tilapia Culture – P5,000: Gregorio Nuez (Ubay), Jacinto Agot (Cortes), Nenita Mira (Batuan), OlimpioBudiongan (Loay), CesarioAsube (Mandaug, Calape), IreneoMelijor (P2, Kagawasan, San Miguel), DalfonSentillas (Sto. Tomas, Trinidad); OutstandingBangus Culture – P5,000: Rey Boaquin (Ubay), Neil Into (Calunasan, Calape (fishcage in marine cuture); Outstanding Fishermen’s Association – P15,000: KahugpungansaGagmay’ngMananagatug Mag-uumasaSinandigan (KAGAMMASI- Ubay); Sta. Cruz Fishermen’s Association (Sta. Cruz, Calape), Bool Fishermen’s Association c/o Mr.Ibao (Bool, Tagbilaran City);

Outstanding Seaweeds Producer – P5,000: MemelynDungog (Ubay); Outstanding Fishery Technician – P5,000: JerajameNaminding (Valencia), Leah Matunhay (Carmen), Francis Solera (Loay);

Outstanding Corn Hybrid Farmer (P5,000): CrecensiaBacosmo (Carmen), Roberto H. Soria (Homesite, Corazon, San Miguel), Vicente Luminarias (Banlasan, Trinidad), UrsuloTaganahan (Cabanbanan, Dimiao;

Outstanding Corn Inbred Farmer: Priscilla Oreo (Ubay), Fernando Loremia (Carmen), EdilbertoMadlos (Oac, Dimiao), Guillermo Paclipan (BugtongBood, Clarin);

Outstanding Corn Technician – P5,000.00: Crispin Caballero (Ubay), CelsoAsares (Valencia), Jon Guillermo Mejares (Carmen), JoseniloGara (Trinidad);

Outstanding Local Fruits Farmers – P5,000: DionesiaBaculi (Ubay), Joseph Lacea (Balilihan), TeodoroPaquibot (Dimiao), ReynaldLacea (Catigbian), RJ Javier’s Tropical Fruit Farm (Pilar);

Outstanding Environment-Friendly Barangay (Most Number of fruit trees planted – P20,000): Cambugsay Tree Farmer’s Association (San Pascual, Ubay) c/o Leonisa Buna and Barangay Calunasan (Caluasan, San Miguel);

OutstandingBol-anongSiyentista on Food Processing (Fruits, Vegetables & Fish) – P5,000;

Outstanding Municipal Agriculturist – P5,000: MarianitoDoydora (Ubay); OutstandingBol-anongSiyentista on Food Formulation (Fish & Livestock) – P5,000; Outstanding Association (this will be based on our implemented programs) – P15,000: Camabugan Farmers Association (CAFA – Ubay);

OutstandingAgri-Enterprise for Crops – P15,000: Kinagbaan Coconut Famers Organization (Kinagbaan, Jagna), Loon Unified Business Initiatives MPC (Loon); Bohol Gardeners & Landscapers Association (Tagbilaran City);OutstandingAgri-Enterprise on Fishery – P15,000: Dalfon O. Sentillas (Sto. Tomas, Trinidad); Outstanding Exhibitors of ART Tabosa Bohol – P5,000: Bilar Stem Vegetable Farm (Riverside, Bilar), Arjhel’s Agricultural Farm (Bilar), MaribethJumawid Farm – Batuan; Outstanding Coconut Farmer – P5,000: VJ Mendez (Bayongan, San Miguel) and Gaudioso Fernandez (Hinlayagan, Ilaya, Trinidad); Outstanding Rural Women – P5,000: Arlene Bacule (Ubay); Outstanding 4H Club – P15,000: Ubay North Eastern Dairy Breeders 3 Associations 4h Club Youth (Ubay), Ubojan Young Dreamers 4H Club (Ubojan, Sagbayan), Greenlife 4H Club (Valencia); Outstanding Young Farmer (Practicing Organic Farming): Mauro Niluag Jr. (Brunil Drive, P4- Dao, Tagbilaran City), Joachim Pinat (P7, Bayongan, San Miguel), VJ Garcia Mendez (P7, Bayongan, San Miguel)

Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Larry M. Pamugas said that right after tomorrow’s OPA Management Committee (MANCOM) meeting, the SUHID evaluators will conduct a pre-evaluation meeting to draw measures ensuring the smooth evaluation of the nominees from the different parts of the province. (AtoyCosap)