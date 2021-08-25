adplus-dvertising
No Montero-Montero tandem in Panglao for 2022

No Montero-Montero tandem in Panglao for 2022

Topic |  
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

No Montero-Montero tandem in Panglao for 2022

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero has denied rumors that she will be running for vice mayor as the running mate of her daughter Aya Montero-Caindec in the 2022 elections.

Montero who is on her last term said that she will focus on campaigning for Aya who will run for Mayor and Sara Duterte.

Duterte has emerged as among the probable presidential candidates for 2022 but she has not officially confirmed her candidacy with less than two months before the filing of COCs (certificate of candidacy) in October.

“Mo trabaho ko for Aya, for Mayor Inday Sara, di ko modawat og laing position, mao nay tinuod,” said Montero.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The mayor also clarified that she will not run for a seat in the Provincial Board contrary to previous reports.

Meanwhile, Aya who is an incumbent councilor of the town has not announced who she will choose as her running mate.

Her camp has also yet to present its Sangguniang Bayan slate. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gov. Yap defends display of face in tarps, project markers, IDs, etc.

Governor Arthur Yap has defended the heavily criticized display of his name and face in various government project markers and…

Calipusan: Gov. Yap’s distribution of souvenir checks amid pandemic an ‘epal’ move

Loboc Mayor Leon Calipusan called Governor Art Yap’s distribution of souvenir checks for pictorials an “epal” move particularly amid  the…

Bong Go to arrive in Bohol today

Potential presidential candidate Senator Bong Go is set to arrive in Bohol on Friday to attend the implementation of various…

‘Run Aris Run’ movement not backed by politician, says organizer

The “Run Aris Run” campaign which was launched by motorcycle-rider associations on Independence Day was not funded or backed by…

Rene shields Yap in vehicle purchase controversy

Vice Governor Rene Relampagos on Tuesday emphatically defended Governor Art Yap and distanced the chief executive from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s…

Baba says he has no plans to run for higher office yet

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap has bared that he has no plans yet for his political future as his final…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply