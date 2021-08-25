No Montero-Montero tandem in Panglao for 2022











Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero has denied rumors that she will be running for vice mayor as the running mate of her daughter Aya Montero-Caindec in the 2022 elections.

Montero who is on her last term said that she will focus on campaigning for Aya who will run for Mayor and Sara Duterte.

Duterte has emerged as among the probable presidential candidates for 2022 but she has not officially confirmed her candidacy with less than two months before the filing of COCs (certificate of candidacy) in October.

“Mo trabaho ko for Aya, for Mayor Inday Sara, di ko modawat og laing position, mao nay tinuod,” said Montero.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor also clarified that she will not run for a seat in the Provincial Board contrary to previous reports.

Meanwhile, Aya who is an incumbent councilor of the town has not announced who she will choose as her running mate.

Her camp has also yet to present its Sangguniang Bayan slate. (ad)