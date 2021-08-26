Dauis Mayor Sumaylo mum on 2022 political plans











A little over a month before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), Dauis Mayor Miriam still kept mum on her political plans for 2022.

Sumaylo who is the president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) – Bohol, is on her last term.

According to Sumaylo, she is still focusing on her work as chief executive and has yet to finalize her plans for the 2022 polls.

“Dili pa ta ka sulti about anang mo dagan ba ta or dili, padayon sa ta sa atoang pagserbisyo,” said Sumaylo in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday.

A Sumaylo-Sumaylo tandem has earlier emerged as a possible bet for the current municipal administration.

The tandem was said to comprise Barangay Tabalong Captain Josever Sumaylo, Miriam’s husband and Dauis’ Liga ng mga Barangay president, as mayoral candidate and herself as his vice mayor.

While Miriam has refused to comment on her political plans, the town administration reportedly already has a complete slate for the 2022 elections.

Miriam was also earlier rumored to be gunning for a seat in the Provincial Board but this was denied by the last-term mayor. (RT)