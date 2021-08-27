ATI-7 now certified CPD provider

adplus-dvertising
Photo from Philippine News Agency via ATI Central Visayas

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Three (3) agriculture-related training of the Agricultural Training Institute- Region VII (ATI-7)are now accredited with the Continuing Professional Development (CPD)for Agriculturist of the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC), making the institution a certified Service Provider by PRC Bohol on July 26, 2021.

It can be known that CPD is a measure that will continuously improve the competence of the professionals in accordance with the International Standard of Practice thereby ensuring their contribution in uplifting the general welfare, economic growth and development of the nation. ATI is the training arm of the Department of Agriculture has been offering free agriculture training to Agriculture Extension Workers (AEWs) to capacitate them in the field of agriculture. While most AEWs are licensed agriculturists they are bound to renew their license every 3 years, and in doing so, requires them to earn CPD units which can be gain from the accredited trainings they have attended.

“Being able to provide training programs that are CPD accredited is a great opportunity for our professional (AGRICULTURIST) to earn required CPD units for PRC license renewal. And the most amazing part is ATI 7 is giving it to us for FREE.” said Reynadez L. Curayag-Agriculturist I of ATI-7 at the same time Project Officer of the Training on Insecticide Resistance Management to Manage Cecid Fly in Mango, the first CPD training accredited by the PRC. Participants to the said training will automatically earn 13 points for their license renewal as approved by the PRC.

As of to date, ATI-7 is still working for additional training applications for accreditation to PRC Bohol while 2 applications are still pending. (Doris Isabel J. Racho)

