Lacson names Jagna mayor as provincial chairman

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Photo: via Tonton Aniscal

NOTE THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Partido Reporma appointed on Saturday Jagna Mayor Joseph Rañola as the party provincial chairman for Bohol.

The appointment came after Sen Lacson announced two weeks ago his decision to run for the presidency in next year’s polls with Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto as his running mate

In appointing Mayor Rañola as Partido Reporma’s provincial party chairman, Lacson authorized the mayor to start accepting party membership and party affiliation while the filing of the certificate of candidacies is barely a month away. 

Rañola had a long stint with the senator as national budget consultant as he was the CEO/president of the Center for National Budget (CNB). His more than 20-year experience in national budget legislation gained the trust of Senator Lacson in the preparation of the budget of the much-admired anti-corruption stand of the senator.

Sen Lacson met Rañola while the latter was the consultant of Cavite Gov. “Ayong” Maliksi. 

Sen. Lacon was the proponent of the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) with Ranola as a consultant. 

PARTY HISTORY

The Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (Party for Democractic reforms) commonly commonly known as Reporma , is a political party founded by former Defense Secretary Renato de Villa when he left the ruling Lakas-NUCD .

Partido Reporma aimed to continue and improve the landmark reforms achieved during the Ramos administration that cut up monopolies and leveled the playing field for the improvement of public service, the progress of the economy and the benefit of all Filipinos.

In 2004, Partido Reporma supported the candidacy of then-Senator Raul Roco (a Boholano by affinity), with his wife Sonia Malasarte.

By 2021, Senator Lacson became the chairman of the party with Congressman Pantaleon Alvarez as its president. 

