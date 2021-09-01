Bohol IATF: no deaths recorded from fully vaccinated group











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Now, here is a myth-buster that surely would burst somebody’s bubble.

In the 204 deaths which Bohol recorded relative to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from April 1 to August 9, none of these were of persons who were fully vaccinated.

By full vaccination, it means the person should have been given two doses of the two-dose vaccine or single dose of the Johnson and Johnsons and allowed at least 14 days for the vaccine to be fully effective, to get the desired full protection from the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a report shared by the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) for the management of Emerging Infectious Disease, August 20, while its showed no fully vaccinated person dying to get into the list, many vaccine critics and even media personalities have been saying that even vaccinated people still die.

The report, which was posted and shed on social media, showed that during the period, roughly 131 days, some 204 Boholanos have died due to COVID.

Of the 204 casualties, some 178 or 87.25% of those who died were unvaccinated.

The same report showed that the remaining 12.7% who died were partially vaccinated, but still, as health experts have warned, contracted the virus.

By being partially vaccinated, it means the person got the first dose of the vaccine, but somehow still managed to get the virus.

And if that data is still not enough, how about this: of the 223 persons who died of COVID-19 between May 1 to August 9, 60 of them would come from the 71- 80 years old age bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another 55 of those who died were from the 60 to 70 years old age bracket and 35 would come from the 80 years of, and above age group.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 60 who died from the 71-80 form 26.91 % of those who died, while the 55 who died comprise the 24.66 %.

It also means that those who died from 61 to 70 and 71 to 80 comprise half of the total COVID deaths.

Add to that the 35 who died from the 80 and above age group and the total deaths from 60 to 80 and above already hits 67.27%.

ADVERTISEMENT

That and the 51 to 60 years old who died of COVID and the figure becomes a staggering 83.86 % of the COVID deaths.

With this, Bohol leaders and medical practitioners enjoin all Boholanos and their LGUS to ensure that senior citizens are vaccinated immediately or the soonest time possible to spare them from hospitalization and even death by COVID. (rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)