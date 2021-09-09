Hotels in Bohol, across PH opening biggest sale on Sept. 15











MANILA – The hotel sector’s biggest online travel sale is returning on September 15 to help revive the hard-hit tourism industry affected by the ongoing pandemic.

In a virtual presser on Tuesday, the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) said SOS or the September Online Sale will run from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, 2021 with “bigger promotions and discounts” in at least 80 hotels nationwide.

This year’s SOS will offer various hotel vacation and food & beverage packages at as much as 70 percent off and can be accessed by visiting the HSMA website on the official launch.

The discounted packages are sold in the form of e-vouchers that can be used in a span of a year from the date of purchase and may be extended upon request.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, the inaugural SOS generated about P14 million in confirmed bookings and HSMA is looking forward to double it this year.

“From a 15-day event, we’ve planned a month-long travel mart. We are also including the ancillary services of the properties such as restaurants, bars, banquet packages, spa, gym and pool, and other facilities of the hotel, making this year’s campaign more thrilling and inviting,” said Benjie Martinez, HSMA President and Area Director of Sales & Marketing for Bayleaf Hotels.

The inaugural SOS held last year was one of the many projects initiated by the local hotel association in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The event sold almost 2,000 vouchers, which brought in much-needed revenue for the participating hotels and resorts’ operations and upkeep, keeping millions of Filipinos employed in the sector.

The participating hotels for 2021 SOS are as follow:

MANILA, PASAY, PARANAQUE

– The Bayleaf Intramuros

– Bayview Park Hotel Manila

– Kingsford Hotel Manila

– Conrad Manila

– Diamond Hotel

– Hotel Jen Manila

– Okada Manila

– Winford Manila Resort & Casino

– Hotel Lucky Chinatown

– Manila Marriott Hotel

– Sheraton Manila Bay

– Microtel Wyndham MOA

ADVERTISEMENT

ORTIGAS, PASIG, QUEZON CITY

– Ace Hotel & Suites

– Astoria Plaza Ortigas

– B Hotel QC

– The Linden Suites

– Discovery Suites

– Eastwood Richmonde Hotel

– Edsa Shangri-La, Manila

– Joy Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila

– Park Inn by Radisson North EDSA

– Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

ADVERTISEMENT

MAKATI, BONIFACIO GLOBAL CITY, ALABANG

– The Peninsula Manila

– Dusit Thani Manila

– The Bellevue Manila

– Crimson Hotel Filinvest

– Discovery Primea

– Seda BGC

– Grand Hyatt Manila

– Acacia Hotel Manila

– Seda Residences Makati

– Shangri-La at the Fort

– Oxford Suite Makati

– Valero Grand Suites by Holiday Inn & Suites Makati

– New World Makati Hotel

CLARK, BAGUIO, BATAAN, ILOCOS

– Quest PlusConference Center Clark

– Clark Marriott Hotel

– Grand Sierra Pines Baguio

– Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas

– Vitalis Villas

– Banaue Hotel

CAVITE, LAGUNA, BATANGAS, TAGAYTAY

– Acuatico Beach Resort

– Acuaverde Beach Resort

– The Bayleaf Cavite

– Twin Lakes Hotel

– Summit Ridge Tagaytay

– Seda Nuvali

– Quest Hotel Tagaytay

ADVERTISEMENT

BORACAY, ILOILO

– Belmont Hotel Boracay

– Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay

– Discovery Shores Boracay

– Le Soleil de Boracay Hotel

– Paradise Garden Boracay Resort & Convention Center

– Alta Vista de Boracay

– Shangri-La’s Boracay Resort & Spa

– Felize Hotel Boracay

– Richmonde Hotel Iloilo

– Movenpick Resort and Spa Boracay

– Hue Hotel and Resorts Boracay

– Patio Pacific Boracay

– Astoria Current

CEBU, BOHOL

– Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort

– Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan

– Quest Hotel & Conference Center Cebu

– Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

– Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino

– Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino

– Mithi Resort and Spa

– Be Resort Mactan

– Savoy Hotel Mactan

– Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort & Spa

– The Bellevue Resort

– Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort-Panglao

ADVERTISEMENT

PALAWAN, DAVAO

– Astoria Palawan

– Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao

– Club Paradise Palawan

– Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort

– DusitD2 Davao

– Miniloc Island Resort

– Bacau Resort Coron

HSMA said one of the hotels even include a package that allows guests to check-in at 6 am and check out the next day as late as 10 pm for the price of an overnight stay.

Staycation hotels in areas under general community quarantine may technically already forego testing requirements, except for minors and senior citizens who have to submit a negative RT-PCR, but HSMA clarified that the decision would still depend on the local government unit where the establishment is located.

Giving assurances that the participating hotels will strictly implement health protocols and precautionary measures set by the government and the World Health Organization, HSMA is hoping this initiative could help promote safe domestic travel among Filipinos.

“It has to start from us, this domestic travel has to start from us, we have to show them from the hotel industry. There has to be a point wherein we have to open up,” HSMA Director for Ways & Means Cristina Carreon said in the presser.

Board Chair Margie Munsayac, meanwhile, said at least 98 percent of the total employees in HSMA’s member hotels/resorts have already been vaccinated with the help of the Department of Tourism (DOT) and local government units.

“The HSMA will hopefully be 100 percent two days from now,” she said.

HSMA’s SOS is presented in partnership with the DOT, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB), Atlantis, and Isentia, with Cebu Pacific as the airline partner.

“HSMA has always been at the forefront of helping the hotel industry and with SOS, we will continue to strive and ensure that marketing efforts for our hotels are still happening despite the current very challenging situation. We hope the SOS will be that spark to bring the hotel industry back to life,” said Carmela Bocanegra, HSMA Director of Public Relations and Vice President for Sales. (PNA)