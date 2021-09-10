adplus-dvertising
Veloso reaffirms Tagbilaran mayoral bid

Veloso reaffirms Tagbilaran mayoral bid

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Veloso reaffirms Tagbilaran mayoral bid

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Last-term Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Friday reaffirmed his mayoral bid, countering speculations that he was willing to slide down to run as councilor.

According to Veloso, he will be fielding a complete slate in the 2022 elections with Councilor Dodong Gonzaga as his running mate.

“Pag-erase lang aning mga balita na sige’g gawas na mo dagan nalang ta’g konsehal and di ta mo dayon…We have finally decided to finally run as mayor and vice mayor next year and we will have a complete lineup. Dugay naman ni that we’ve decided, and we made this decision with the consultation pud sa atong mga leaders sa barangay,” Veloso said.

Veloso’s mayoral bid places him on a collision course with Jane Yap, the wife of last-term Mayor Baba Yap who is widely projected to run for the city’s top post.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

This also ends the six-year alliance of Baba and Veloso, who both ran under the Padayon Bol-anon coalition of Governor Arthur Yap in the 2019 elections.

Padayon Bol-anon has yet to announce its slate for Tagbilaran City, but Veloso noted that he will still be running for mayor regardless of the coalition’s decision on which candidate it will carry on its ticket.

“I believe kahibaw na man gud sila sa among baruganan so this will not change whether mo tawag or unsa, as we made our decision already with Attorney Gonzaga,” said Veloso.

“Diha na may mga series of meetings with them so depende nana nila, ang grupo sa Padayon Bol-anon but again, we will focus on Tagbilaran kay ang among tumong is to serve the people of the city,” he added.

Veloso is the brother-in-law of First District Rep. Edgar Chatto who is one of the pillars of Padayon Bol-anon, while Baba is a staunch ally of Arthur.

Veloso believes that it his time to move up as mayor after serving as vice mayor for nine years with majority of the period spent as Baba’s ally, particularly when their unification was sealed in 2016.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“For all these past years, we have been supporting the administration diri sa city, wa man ta moingon na gababagbabag ta, all the programs and mga activities sa syudad, gisuportahan gyud na nato,” said Veloso.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In March this year, Padayon Bol-anon mediated in the brewing clash between both camps in a bid to reconcile their plans for the 2022 elections.

Vice Governor Rene Relampagos who is also part of the Padayon Bol-anon coalition then announced that the camps of Baba and Veloso started discussions.

At the time, Relampagos had expressed optimism that both camps would be able to reach an agreement. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Lacson names Jagna mayor as provincial chairman

NOTE THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Partido…

Guv reaffirms Yap-Relampagos tandem for 2022; Padayon Bol-anon finalizing lineups

Governor Art Yap has reaffirmed that Vice Governor Rene Relampagos will still be his running mate in the 2022 elections…

Dauis Mayor Sumaylo mum on 2022 political plans

A little over a month before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), Dauis Mayor Miriam still kept mum on…

No Montero-Montero tandem in Panglao for 2022

Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero has denied rumors that she will be running for vice mayor as the running mate of…

Gov. Yap defends display of face in tarps, project markers, IDs, etc.

Governor Arthur Yap has defended the heavily criticized display of his name and face in various government project markers and…

Calipusan: Gov. Yap’s distribution of souvenir checks amid pandemic an ‘epal’ move

Loboc Mayor Leon Calipusan called Governor Art Yap’s distribution of souvenir checks for pictorials an “epal” move particularly amid  the…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply