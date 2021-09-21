adplus-dvertising
Jane, Adam complete slate for 2022

Jane, Adam complete slate for 2022

Topic |  
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Jane, Adam complete slate for 2022

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 
Photo: via Asenso Pa More Facebook page

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

With the filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) barely two weeks away, the administration-backed slate in the city completes its 12-man slate.

The tandem of the city’s First Lady Jane Yap and Kagawad Adam Jala announced yesterday its final slate for the 2022 election.

 Included in their ticket are four barangay captains, namely Niki Besas of Cogon, Edgar Bompat of Dampas, Bebot Budlong of San Isidro and Odi Glovasa of the third district.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Also in the Yap-Jala slate are three re-electionists, Ondoy Borja, Tim Butallid and Butchie Zamora. Zamora used to be with the opposition camp when he won as councilor during the last election.

The slate has three newcomers: former US based businessman Atoy Torralba, Brgy Kagawad Charles Cabalit and PAL flight stewardess Gemma Inting (wife of former Councilor Beben Inting). Torralba is the son of former City Mayor Joe Torralba.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Gov. Yap denies he tested positive for COVID-19

Governor Art Yap on Wednesday clarified that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 in an apparent response to a…

Veloso reaffirms Tagbilaran mayoral bid

Last-term Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Friday reaffirmed his mayoral bid, countering speculations that he was willing to…

Lacson names Jagna mayor as provincial chairman

NOTE THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Partido…

Guv reaffirms Yap-Relampagos tandem for 2022; Padayon Bol-anon finalizing lineups

Governor Art Yap has reaffirmed that Vice Governor Rene Relampagos will still be his running mate in the 2022 elections…

Dauis Mayor Sumaylo mum on 2022 political plans

A little over a month before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), Dauis Mayor Miriam still kept mum on…

No Montero-Montero tandem in Panglao for 2022

Panglao Mayor Leonila Montero has denied rumors that she will be running for vice mayor as the running mate of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply