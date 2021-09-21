Jane, Adam complete slate for 2022











Photo: via Asenso Pa More Facebook page

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

With the filing of Certificate of Candidacy (COC) barely two weeks away, the administration-backed slate in the city completes its 12-man slate.

The tandem of the city’s First Lady Jane Yap and Kagawad Adam Jala announced yesterday its final slate for the 2022 election.

Included in their ticket are four barangay captains, namely Niki Besas of Cogon, Edgar Bompat of Dampas, Bebot Budlong of San Isidro and Odi Glovasa of the third district.

Also in the Yap-Jala slate are three re-electionists, Ondoy Borja, Tim Butallid and Butchie Zamora. Zamora used to be with the opposition camp when he won as councilor during the last election.

The slate has three newcomers: former US based businessman Atoy Torralba, Brgy Kagawad Charles Cabalit and PAL flight stewardess Gemma Inting (wife of former Councilor Beben Inting). Torralba is the son of former City Mayor Joe Torralba.