As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, Second District Rep. Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado pointed out that the government should have a blueprint on services to make assistance more direct to the people who have to cope with the pandemic.

“Since most of our hospitals are in critical level of accommodation for Covid-19 cases, the government should have a blueprint on services to be rendered, especially to those whose families are in quarantine,” according to Aumentado.

He added that “there has to be a communication platform that will link patients to our municipal doctors and not just allow anybody to self-treat”.

On this, Aris seeks more direct assistance from government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

“Our people has not felt that the government cares for them. Part of their recovery is the mental condition of patients to be strong, knowing that the government has their backs,” Aumentado lamented.

He also shared that while officials in most areas of the country have been barraged by complaints regarding quarantine policies, it is also evident that many officials are indecisive and groping for solutions.

“The greatest challenge to the government in a pandemic is how to calm the people and get their cooperation so that community transmissions will be stopped and the cases will go down,” Aumentado said.

He pointed out that the government should establish an effective communication platform to inform the people of the available services from the government and the proper channels to connect with to be able to avail of them.

The communication between the constituents to the service providers should be direct- -one that there is no politician in between, Aumentado added.

He also said that the government should make sure that messages to the people should be constant, for them to feel that the government is working and that they are important.

“When such problem like the Covid-19 pandemic, one that challenges the immune system, besets the populace, the government should not stop at finding the medicine only. The government should also find strategies that will set the mental condition of the people, because that is also a factor in building the immune system,” according to Aumentado.

He said that it is important to make the people feel that the government has their backs, for them to also believe in the government and cooperate.

“This is the rationale of making sure that there should be more direct assistance from the government,” Aumentado concluded. (Diosdado N. Santos)