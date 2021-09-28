adplus-dvertising
3-cornered mayoral battle in Tagbilaran seen as Polinar announces bid

3-cornered mayoral battle in Tagbilaran seen as Polinar announces bid

Topic |  
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

3-cornered mayoral battle in Tagbilaran seen as Polinar announces bid

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The mayoral race in Bohol’s lone city, Tagbilaran, is shaping up to be a three-cornered battle.

On Monday, last-term Councilor Vicente Polinar confirmed to members of the media that he will be running for the city’s top post in the 2022 elections, placing himself on a collision course with Vice Mayor Toto Veloso and Jane Yap, wife of Mayor Baba Yap, who have also announced their candidacies.

According to Polinar, he plans to run under Manny Pacquiao who has announced his presidential bid.

However, the councilor has yet to announce his running mate and lineup of councilors.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Polinar said he will be focusing on bringing down prices of basic commodities if elected as mayor.

According to Polinar, he will come up with measures to “normalize” the prices of fish products which have loon been deemed exorbitant.

“Ako ning diskubrehon og unsay hinungdan, ug unsaon ibalik sa normal ang presyo sa isda, way patong sa politiko,” he said.

He will also look into the prices of petroleum products in the city which he claimed to be more expensive by “P21 to P27” compared with prices in Cebu City and Cagayan de Oro City.

 “Wagtangon gyud na nakong 21 to 27 na diperensya sa matag litro sa gasoline,” he added.

Earlier this month, Veloso and Jane announced their mayoral bids and presented their lineups.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Veloso will be running with Councilor Dodong Gonzaga as his vice mayor while Jane’s running mate will be Councilor Adam Jala.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Candidacies will be made final next week as the filing of certificates of candidacy will be held from October 1 to October 8. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Jane, Adam complete slate for 2022

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. With the filing of Certificate of Candidacy…

Gov. Yap denies he tested positive for COVID-19

Governor Art Yap on Wednesday clarified that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 in an apparent response to a…

Veloso reaffirms Tagbilaran mayoral bid

Last-term Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Friday reaffirmed his mayoral bid, countering speculations that he was willing to…

Lacson names Jagna mayor as provincial chairman

NOTE THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Partido…

Guv reaffirms Yap-Relampagos tandem for 2022; Padayon Bol-anon finalizing lineups

Governor Art Yap has reaffirmed that Vice Governor Rene Relampagos will still be his running mate in the 2022 elections…

Dauis Mayor Sumaylo mum on 2022 political plans

A little over a month before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC), Dauis Mayor Miriam still kept mum on…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply