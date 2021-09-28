95% of COVID-19-related fatalities unvaccinated











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Ninety-five per cent of COVID-19-related deaths were unvaccinated, according to Dr. Yul Lopez, spokesman of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force.

The statement was issued while BIATF continues its close monitoring on the effects of the vaccines under a heightened campaign for Boholanos to get vaccinated.

Civic groups such as the Bohol Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Inc. will soon come up with an information drive for people to get vaccinated.

The newly formed Bohol Civil Society (BoSic) headed by Fr. Cecil Lobregas already launched its radio campaign for vaccination under the theme “Bakonado Ka Ba?”

ONLY 18% GETS VACCINATED

As of yesterday, figures showed only 18.5% of the total targeted have been fully vaccinated.

BIATF figures showed 178,274 are totally vaccinated of the total 961,871 persons targeted to be vaccinated (out of the 1.4 million population).

There were 172,122 persons who already got their first dose of the vaccine.

50,000 VACCINES EXPECTED THIS WEEK

A total of 50,000 doses of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines is set to arrive in Bohol this week, according to the spokesperson of the Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force on the management of Emerging infectious Diseases (BIATF).

Dr. Cesar Tomas Lopez, BIATF spokesperson announced Friday that some 40,000 doses of Sinovac and another 10,000 doses of Pfizer is set to arrive to pick up on the local vaccination that is slowed by issues of lack of vaccines.

With the impending arrival of the 50,000 doses, Bohol should have a balance of stockpiled vaccines at 156,297 it can use for Bohol’s vaccine program for the next days of operations.

Give a month’s time and based on the balance of vaccines stocked at the PVOC, Bohol will have added some 344,244 to the fully vaccinated Boholanos.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority in its recent Census on Population and Housing for 2020, the Bohol population has reached 1,394,329, close to 1.4 million.

With an immunization target of 70% of its total population, the dream of getting to 961,871 residents remains a distant goal.

A 70% vaccination accomplishment, according to experts would be enough to bring COVID to a stop its onslaught, as the community should have already attained herd immunity. (with report from rahc/PIA-7/Bohol)