adplus-dvertising
Balite now unsure of vice-gubernatorial bid

Balite now unsure of vice-gubernatorial bid

Topic |  
2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Balite now unsure of vice-gubernatorial bid

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Senior Provincial Board Member Victor Balite, who had earlier announced his vice-gubernatorial bid, has become undecided on his political plans for 2022.

The still unclear final lineup of presidential candidates has made him rethink his candidacy, said Balite on Tuesday, three days before the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) starts.

“Nagpaabot ta tungod sa kaguliyang sa taas og kinsa gyud ang mo lansad pagkapresidente sa administration karon, mao nay gihuwat namo ug sa grupo,” said Balite.

Balite is a member of the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), whose chairman Senator Tito Sotto has announced his intent to run as vice president of Senator Ping Lacson who is eyeing the presidency.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The NPC however has only reportedly thrown its support behind Sotto but the party has yet to confirm who it will be promoting for president.

According to Balite, he will be running in the 2022 elections but for what position remained unclear.

Balite is on his second term as a member of the PB representing the third district.

In February this year, Balite first announced his vice-gubernatorial bid, which he then said was his “final” decision.

He said that he will be running as vice governor and running mate of last-term Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado, who has yet to officially announce his plans for 2022 but has been projected to run for governor. (R. Tutas)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

3-cornered mayoral battle in Tagbilaran seen as Polinar announces bid

The mayoral race in Bohol’s lone city, Tagbilaran, is shaping up to be a three-cornered battle. On Monday, last-term Councilor…

Jane, Adam complete slate for 2022

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. With the filing of Certificate of Candidacy…

Gov. Yap denies he tested positive for COVID-19

Governor Art Yap on Wednesday clarified that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 in an apparent response to a…

Veloso reaffirms Tagbilaran mayoral bid

Last-term Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Friday reaffirmed his mayoral bid, countering speculations that he was willing to…

Lacson names Jagna mayor as provincial chairman

NOTE THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Sen. Panfilo Lacson, chairman of the Partido…

Guv reaffirms Yap-Relampagos tandem for 2022; Padayon Bol-anon finalizing lineups

Governor Art Yap has reaffirmed that Vice Governor Rene Relampagos will still be his running mate in the 2022 elections…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply