adplus-dvertising
Sumaylo-Sumaylo tandem sealed as couple files COCs

Sumaylo-Sumaylo tandem sealed as couple files COCs

Topic |  
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Sumaylo-Sumaylo tandem sealed as couple files COCs

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The current Dauis local government administration is fielding a husband-and-wife tandem in the 2021 elections.

Liga ng mga Barangay-Dauis Chapter president Josever Sumaylo on Monday confirmed that he has filed his certificate of candidacy for mayor while his wife Miriam, the town’s last-term chief executive, filed her COC for vice mayor.

Josever said he is running to continue the programs started by his wife during her nine-year stint as mayor.

According to Josever, they have the support of the town’s incumbent Sangguniang Bayan (SB) and barangay officials.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Natandong mi ni mayor [Miriam] tungod kay mao nay gipangayo sa lungsod sa Dauis gikan sa mga Sangguniang Bayan ug barangay officials, 99 percent naa nato,” said Sumaylo.

“Maoy ilang gihangyo na dili padaganon si Miriam og laing position gawas sa vice mayor aron makauban gihapon nato sa pagpanerbisyo sa lungsod sa Dauis,’ he added.

Josever expressed confidence that Dauis residents will again vote straight for their ticket.

In the 2019 elections, Miriam, her running mate Vice Mayor Luciano Bongalos and her entire SB lineup were elected.

The Sumaylos’ lineup will include Vice Mayor Luciano Bongalos, and incumbent councilors who will seek reelection including Ian Joel Bomediano, Vieto Racho, Violy Dano, and Rhea Marie Pon.

Barangay Captain Raldo Rollorazo, Atty. Nikki Bolos and Rolly Guillena are also part of their slate. (R. Tutas)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Yap names 2 ‘new faces’ as ‘Padayon’ congressional bets in 2nd, 3rd districts

Governor Arthur Yap on Friday announced that his Padayon Bol-anon coalition will be fielding two “new faces” as candidates for…

Balite now unsure of vice-gubernatorial bid

Senior Provincial Board Member Victor Balite, who had earlier announced his vice-gubernatorial bid, has become undecided on his political plans…

3-cornered mayoral battle in Tagbilaran seen as Polinar announces bid

The mayoral race in Bohol’s lone city, Tagbilaran, is shaping up to be a three-cornered battle. On Monday, last-term Councilor…

Jane, Adam complete slate for 2022

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. With the filing of Certificate of Candidacy…

Gov. Yap denies he tested positive for COVID-19

Governor Art Yap on Wednesday clarified that he has not tested positive for COVID-19 in an apparent response to a…

Veloso reaffirms Tagbilaran mayoral bid

Last-term Tagbilaran City Vice Mayor Toto Veloso on Friday reaffirmed his mayoral bid, countering speculations that he was willing to…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply