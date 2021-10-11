30 of 47 Bohol towns to hold one-on-one mayoralty races

adplus-dvertising
NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Next year’s election will be pretty exciting as 30 (out of 47) towns have their mayoralty races contested a one-on-one clash.

Meanwhile, there are three towns whose incumbent mayors are unopposed, Jose Cepedoza of Danao, Nelson Yu of Calape and Justiana Ellorimo of Sikatuna.

The towns which will have a one-on-one mayoralty race are:

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Alburquerque between Mayor Dondon Buates and Ritchel Lim; Antequera, Lilioso Nunag and Boy Pahang; Baclayon, Benny Uy and Alvin Uy; Balilihan, Pureza Chatto and Roy Adonis Olalo; Catigbian, Elizabeth Mandin Pace and Timtoples Digaum; Cortes, Iven Lim and Alex Initay; Dauis, Josever Sumaylo and Roman Bullen; Loay, Hilario Ayuban and Joseph Lagumba; Panglao, Aia Montero and Boy Arcay;  Tubigon William Jao and Gilbert Tripoli;

Clarin, Eugeniano Ibarra and Allan Rey Piezas; Dagohoy Reno Apat and Germenio Relampagos; Jetafe, Cary Camacho and Rodolfo Dela Torre; Pres Garcia, Fernando Istabella and Vicente Cutamora; Sagbayan, Restituto Suarez and Jimmy Torrefranca; San Miguel, Ian Gil Mendez and Bernardo Avenido,Jr.; Trinidad, Roberto Cajes and Juanilo Orioque; Ubay, Constantino Reyes and Joan Balduman;

Alcia, Marilou Ayuban and Victoriano Torres III;  Batuan, Antonio Jumawid and Joel Daquis;  Bilar, Norman Palacio and Manuel Jayectin;  Carmen, Manuel Clavite and Conchita Toribio;  Dimiao,  Randolph Ang and Gilberto LAgua;  Garcia Hernandez, Jess Baja and Jone Jade Bautista;  Jagna, Joseph Ranola and Theodore Abrenilla;  Lila, Arturo Piollo II and Frederick Raut;  Loboc, Raymond Jal and Enrique Baguio;  Pilar, Necitas Cubrado and Wilson Pajo;  Sevilla, Juliet Dano and Marcelita Adolfo;  Sierra Bullones, Michale Doria and Rey Yamaro.

