30 of 47 Bohol towns to hold one-on-one mayoralty races











NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Next year’s election will be pretty exciting as 30 (out of 47) towns have their mayoralty races contested a one-on-one clash.

Meanwhile, there are three towns whose incumbent mayors are unopposed, Jose Cepedoza of Danao, Nelson Yu of Calape and Justiana Ellorimo of Sikatuna.

The towns which will have a one-on-one mayoralty race are:

Alburquerque between Mayor Dondon Buates and Ritchel Lim; Antequera, Lilioso Nunag and Boy Pahang; Baclayon, Benny Uy and Alvin Uy; Balilihan, Pureza Chatto and Roy Adonis Olalo; Catigbian, Elizabeth Mandin Pace and Timtoples Digaum; Cortes, Iven Lim and Alex Initay; Dauis, Josever Sumaylo and Roman Bullen; Loay, Hilario Ayuban and Joseph Lagumba; Panglao, Aia Montero and Boy Arcay; Tubigon William Jao and Gilbert Tripoli;

Clarin, Eugeniano Ibarra and Allan Rey Piezas; Dagohoy Reno Apat and Germenio Relampagos; Jetafe, Cary Camacho and Rodolfo Dela Torre; Pres Garcia, Fernando Istabella and Vicente Cutamora; Sagbayan, Restituto Suarez and Jimmy Torrefranca; San Miguel, Ian Gil Mendez and Bernardo Avenido,Jr.; Trinidad, Roberto Cajes and Juanilo Orioque; Ubay, Constantino Reyes and Joan Balduman;

Alcia, Marilou Ayuban and Victoriano Torres III; Batuan, Antonio Jumawid and Joel Daquis; Bilar, Norman Palacio and Manuel Jayectin; Carmen, Manuel Clavite and Conchita Toribio; Dimiao, Randolph Ang and Gilberto LAgua; Garcia Hernandez, Jess Baja and Jone Jade Bautista; Jagna, Joseph Ranola and Theodore Abrenilla; Lila, Arturo Piollo II and Frederick Raut; Loboc, Raymond Jal and Enrique Baguio; Pilar, Necitas Cubrado and Wilson Pajo; Sevilla, Juliet Dano and Marcelita Adolfo; Sierra Bullones, Michale Doria and Rey Yamaro.