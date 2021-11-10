Ex-guv’s son considering running for seat in Bohol SP











A son of former Bohol Gov. Rolando Butalid is considering joining politics.

Dominic Butalid, a director of the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry is being offered to run for provincial board member in next year’s election.

His name was floated to substitute a lady bet for board member under the slate of gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Aris Aumentado in the first congressional district of Bohol.

Butalid has been in the corporate world occupying top marketing positions in Ayala Group and Jollibee while he was based in Manila several years ago. He is presently the marketing chief of Bee Farm.

The 60-year old corporate man is the eldest son of former Gov. Butalid who also served as Tagbilaran City mayor.