PAL to resume regular flights between Bohol, Davao

7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced that it will resume its commercial flights between Bohol and Davao City for the first time since these were suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions last year.

According to PAL Bohol manager Emma Caseñas, they will re-launch their Davao-Panglao-Davao route on November 29.

The flights will be on Mondays and Thursdays.

Caseñas said the aircraft will depart from the Davao International Airport at 10:50 a.m. and from the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) at 12:35 p.m.

“Mao pa nay regular domestic schedule so far pero starting December basin ma dugangan og Sunday afternoon flight pero dili pa official,” said Caseñas.

Earlier, PAL also started to add more flights between Bohol and Manila.

The flag carrier has nine roundtrips between the two localities each week.

According to Caseñas, PAL also have scheduled direct flights from Bangkok, Thailand to the BPIA on November 17 and 24.

The flight will mostly cater to overseas Filipino workers and some returning residents from Thailand and various other countries.

“Commercial flight na siya pero kasagarang pasahero nato OFW kay tungod sa IATF restrictions kay dili pa man gyud officially open to all tourists ang Philippines,” said Caseñas.

Caseñas added that the OFWs will be quarantined and tested in Bohol before they will be transported to Manila, the flight’s supposed final destination.

“Manila man jud ang final destination but it’s just that limited man ang capacity sa mga international arrivals ang Manila mao na nag-open og additional gateways around the Philippines,” she said.

However, those whose final destination is Bohol do not need to go to Manila. (A. Doydora)

