Aris to support Sara’s endorsed presidential candidate

Gubernatorial aspirant Second District Rep. Aris Aumentado on Wednesday said he will be supporting the presidential candidate who will be endorsed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Aumentado also declared his support for Duterte-Carpio’s vice-presidential bid, adding that he was supposed to back the mayor’s candidacy for president had she decided to run for the country’s highest post.

“Mao bitawng dugay ta ni pili og presidente kay nagpaabot ta niya pero sad to say nag vice ra man siya so og asa si Inday Sara posibli adto ta ma align,” he said.

The last-term congressman also noted that he was unlikely to be aligned with presidential aspirant Senator Bong Go, a known ally of Governor Art Yap.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ato pa ng studyohan og makigstorya si Bong Go, og unsa iyang mga e-commit nato pero most likely dili gyud na makig-uban nato kay sa last election hibaw man gyud ta na didto siya sa pikas,” said Aumentado in an interview over station dyRD.

“[Despite] na nagkauban sila ni Jun Evasco diha man gyuy estorya na niluib gyud siya ni Jun Evasco kay ni kuyog siya ni Governor Yap so dako gyung purohan na sila gyuy mag-uban,” he added.

While Aumentado did not name who he will support in the presidential race, Duterte-Carpio has been confirmed to be the running mate of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos.

On Tuesday night, Aumentado and Third District Rep. Alexie Tutor attended a dinner meeting hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang.

During the gathering, Duterte endorsed the candidacies of Go and his daughter.

The event was reportedly attended by some 100 members of the House or Representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Go, Duterte’s longtime aide, was also in attendance and was the only senator present at the meeting.